Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston, and Other Celebrities Have Already Voted in the 2020 Election
Given the high-stakes of the 2020 presidential election, a record number of people have voted early this year. Whether in-person or by mail, more than 25 million Americans and counting have already cast their ballots, and that includes celebrities.
Proving they've successfully performed their civic duty, actors, singers, and models — ranging from Salma Hayek to Gigi Hadid — have posted selfies (or in the case of Timothée Chalamet, an Instagram livestream) documenting their voting experience. They're encouraging fans to do the same, but just make sure it's legal in your state.
Scroll below for every celebrity who provided photographic evidence of them supporting their favorite candidate at the polls — so far!
Check here for voting deadlines in your state.