More and More Moms Are Renting Hotel Rooms Amid the Pandemic
As homes become offices, gyms, schools, and daycares all in one, some working moms have found a solution to finally get work done in peace.
Why Changing Your Career in the Midst of a Pandemic Is Actually a Good Idea
If you've been waiting to take the leap, now's the time to jump.
How to Ask for a Raise in the Middle of a Pandemic
And close the wage gap for good.
After the Pandemic, We’ll Finally Have to Address the Impossible State of Motherhood
Quarantine living has forced many moms to accept a bumpy ride in a time machine toward a cramped past. Along the way, we've found that the generations-old issues our mothers faced never actually went away.
Your Husband's Job Is Not More Important Than Yours
A very predictable dynamic is playing out between moms and dads working from home: Mom's doing the home while dad gets to work.
Young Women's Careers May Never Recover from the Coronavirus Crisis
Between the wage gap, gender bias, and caregiving expectations, women are at a disadvantage.