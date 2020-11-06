Career

More and More Moms Are Renting Hotel Rooms Amid the Pandemic

As homes become offices, gyms, schools, and daycares all in one, some working moms have found a solution to finally get work done in peace.
Why Changing Your Career in the Midst of a Pandemic Is Actually a Good Idea

If you've been waiting to take the leap, now's the time to jump.
How to Ask for a Raise in the Middle of a Pandemic

And close the wage gap for good.
After the Pandemic, We’ll Finally Have to Address the Impossible State of Motherhood

Quarantine living has forced many moms to accept a bumpy ride in a time machine toward a cramped past. Along the way, we've found that the generations-old issues our mothers faced never actually went away.
Your Husband's Job Is Not More Important Than Yours

A very predictable dynamic is playing out between moms and dads working from home: Mom's doing the home while dad gets to work.
Young Women's Careers May Never Recover from the Coronavirus Crisis

Between the wage gap, gender bias, and caregiving expectations, women are at a disadvantage.

The Careers With the Worst — and Best — Pay Gaps for Women

Men still out-earn women across industries, and the places reaching near-parity aren't what you'd think.
Is the Gender Wage Gap Shrinking At All?

Looks like we'll get to observe a lot more Equal Pay Days before this is settled.
Women DO Ask for Raises—We Just Aren’t Getting Them

The Surprising Legal Loopholes Preventing Equal Pay for Women

7 Finance and Career Books for Every Power Woman in the Making

