BTS Spoke on Anti-Asian Hate Crimes During a White House Visit

For the first time, South Korean supergroup BTS paid a visit to the White House. During the appearance, members of the group spoke about inclusion and representation in the wake of continued anti-Asian hate crimes, their visit also coincided with the end of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which is celebrated every May. Members of the group took turns at the lecturn (and were introduced by new White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre) before heading to a private meeting with President Joe Biden. While their speech was made public, their conversation with Biden will not be.