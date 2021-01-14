Biden and Harris's New Merch Includes Designs from Aurora James and Gabriela Hearst
"There haven't been a lot of opportunities to design from a place of pure joy in the past year — but this was really that moment for me," James said of the collaboration.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's merch store is basically the Supreme of political merchandisers. And making a sartorial show of support for the President-elect and Vice President-elect has never looked cooler.
The Believe in Better collection, which already featured trendy items from designers like Lizzie Fortunato and Victor Glemaud, just got an influx of new wardrobe-ready pieces from your faves.
New additions include a set of navy from Brother Vellies' Aurora James, a beaded from Roxanne Assoulin, a tie-dyed Gabriela Hearst pullover, a Joe Perez hoodie, and a from Thakoon Panichgul.
"There haven't been a lot of opportunities to design from a place of pure joy in the past year — but this was really that moment for me," James said in a statement. "I will remember and cherish these pieces for the rest of my life. We are finally able to breathe again, at least in some ways. And even when these socks are vintage, sitting in my drawer, they will symbolize this moment of collective freedom."
"These bracelets were designed in the spirit of collaboration," Assoulin said of her contribution. "I wanted to create a daily reminder to wear on our wrists. A reminder that invokes peace rather than conflict, and collaboration rather than competition. We now have the opportunity to come together as human beings to support one another, our country, and our planet. Together we can do this."
These items and more are available online at the Presidential Inaugural Committee Store. Get them before they sell out (and you know they will)!