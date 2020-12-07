Badass Women

Badass Women celebrates women who show up, speak up and get things done.

Most Recent

Journalist Mariana van Zeller Might Have the World's Scariest Job

The award-winning investigative journalist investigates everything from the black market arms to cocaine trades.
Mia Kang Is Kicking Traditional Beauty Standards to the Curb

 Now the model and Muay Thai fighter is inspiring others to do the same with her debut book. 
Michelle Obama and Shiffon Co.'s Limited Edition Jewelry Collection Encourages People to Vote

Sales from the jewelry line will benefit the former first lady's nonprofit, When We All Vote.
Celeb Stylist Karla Welch Wants You to Throw Away Your Pads and Tampons Forever

Her new line of affordable, inclusive underwear and boxers soak up a full day of period blood — and help rid the planet of period waste.
How These Young Women Created a Safe Space for Other Black Women Online

The team of Black collegiate creatives behind Unplug Collective have come together to build a platform for storytelling that is changing the game.
These Six Students Built Life-Changing Apps in the Middle of a Pandemic

With these women at the helm, the future is undeniably female.

More Badass Women

Alexandra Roxo Is Hell-Bent on Teaching Women How to Live Life to the Fullest

With her debut book, F*ck Like a Goddess, Roxo encourages women to take back control of their feminine power.
The Badass 50: Healthcare Workers Who Are Saving the Day

We traveled the country (virtually) to find heroic healthcare workers in every state.
The 2020 Olympics May Be Off, But This Surfer's Still Making History

How Teen Coders Are Actually Changing the World

Tamika Mallory Will Not Stop Until There is Justice for Breonna Taylor

How Comedy Queen Niecy Nash Stays Positive in Quarantine and Beyond

Schools May Be Closed, But NEA President Lily Eskelsen García Is Fighting for Every Child's Education

All Badass Women

Meet the Australian Environmental Advocate Who Will Not Let a Stubborn Government Get In Her Way

Meet Katie Porter, the Woman Who Fought to Make Coronavirus Testing Free

Issa Rae Isn't Afraid of Her Ambition

This is What It’s Like to Be in Control of the Most Powerful Weapons on the Planet

Cindy Crawford Opens Up About Her Brother's Death — and the Easy Way People Can Help Cancer Patients

Uber Whistleblower Susan Fowler Was "Completely Terrified" to Tell Her Story

Ali Stroker Has 'Turned Up the Volume' on Disability Representation

#MeToo Founder Tarana Burke on Keeping the Movement Going Strong

Award-Winning Chef Missy Robbins Shares the Simple Advice That Has Powered Her Career

“People Appreciate Authenticity”: How Tess Holliday Changed the Body-Positivity Conversation

Halima Aden on the Burkini That Changed Everything, and What Comes Next

Megan Rapinoe Is a Badass Woman — Let Her Tell You Why

Meet the Woman Making it Easier for Police to Put Child Predators Behind Bars

Meet the Woman Responsible for Most of the Top Shows in Your Netflix Queue

Nina Dobrev on the Workout That Makes Her Feel the Most Badass

