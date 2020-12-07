Badass Women

Journalist Mariana van Zeller Might Have the World's Scariest Job
The award-winning investigative journalist investigates everything from the black market arms to cocaine trades.
Mia Kang Is Kicking Traditional Beauty Standards to the Curb
Now the model and Muay Thai fighter is inspiring others to do the same with her debut book.
Michelle Obama and Shiffon Co.'s Limited Edition Jewelry Collection Encourages People to Vote
Sales from the jewelry line will benefit the former first lady's nonprofit, When We All Vote.
Celeb Stylist Karla Welch Wants You to Throw Away Your Pads and Tampons Forever
Her new line of affordable, inclusive underwear and boxers soak up a full day of period blood — and help rid the planet of period waste.
How These Young Women Created a Safe Space for Other Black Women Online
The team of Black collegiate creatives behind Unplug Collective have come together to build a platform for storytelling that is changing the game.
These Six Students Built Life-Changing Apps in the Middle of a Pandemic
With these women at the helm, the future is undeniably female.