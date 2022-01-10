In 2019 Avant-garde won the first spelling bee she entered. Two years later she would become the first African American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee. "People say that I am a genius or something—and no, I am just a normal 15-year-old girl," she says. "You can do this; there's no special juice or something I have drunk." Since she was 5 years old, the main outlet for the polymath's competitive spirit has been basketball. She's a standout on the court and holds multiple Guinness World Records for her ball-handling skills. "I love the camaraderie and the competition," she says. A slew of celebrities and public figures have been in touch with her since taking home the Scripps title, including her personal hero, Malala Yousafzai, whose autobiography Avant-garde credits as a huge inspiration. With the spotlight has also come some criticism — she notes her natural hair as something haters like to pick at — but, seasoned competitor that she is, Avant-garde is virtually unflappable. "You wouldn't believe how many times I've been disparaged," she says. "Not letting anybody push me down because of something that I am, or letting anybody stand in my way, is my most badass quality." Driven by a zeal for education fostered through homeschooling, Avant-garde is in constant pursuit of her next lesson. "I'm learning Spanish, learning to play the piano, and learning to be a bit less shy; I feel like I need to work on being myself more," she says. "That's what I'm looking forward to in the near future."