Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Slogan-Emblazoned Met Gala Gown Didn't Hold Back

When the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that its Met Gala theme would be a celebration of American fashion, there was no doubt that guests would take the opportunity to make a statement, especially given the current political climate and the murky definitions behind what really makes fashion American. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who hasn't been quiet about how she feels about the state of affairs, wore a bold white gown to fashion's biggest night. And while the dress seemed to be a Suffragette-inspired white, the Brother Vellies dress had a big statement on the back: "Tax the rich."