Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Slogan-Emblazoned Met Gala Gown Didn't Hold Back
When the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that its Met Gala theme would be a celebration of American fashion, there was no doubt that guests would take the opportunity to make a statement, especially given the current political climate and the murky definitions behind what really makes fashion American. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who hasn't been quiet about how she feels about the state of affairs, wore a bold white gown to fashion's biggest night. And while the dress seemed to be a Suffragette-inspired white, the Brother Vellies dress had a big statement on the back: "Tax the rich."
Aurora James, the designer behind the label, wasn't shy about celebrating the message, insisting that Ocasio-Cortez show it off when the two spoke to Vogue's commentator, Ilana Glazer.
Tax the rich happens to be a rallying cry for AOC and her constituents and makes an appearance on much of the representative's merch. Of course, the move didn't come without criticism. Dazed reports that Brigitte Gabriel, founder of the right-wing, anti-Muslim group ACT for America, called the sweatshirt as "tone-deaf." Dana Loesch, former National Rifle Association spokeswoman, said that AOC was "railing against capitalism by literally engaging in it."
AOC clapped back, saying that Republicans were just "freaking out because we don't use slave-wage labor for merch that funds grassroots organizing."
"But what's the difference between Trump's merch and ours?" her Tweet continued. "Ours is made in the US. (And for [Republicans] who joke that we should give for free, we actually do — just volunteer.)"