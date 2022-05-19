Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Got Engaged to Her Longtime Boyfriend, Riley Roberts
United States Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirmed speculation that she and her longtime partner, Riley Roberts, are engaged. Insider reports that she shared the news on Twitter, noting that the two got engaged last month in Puerto Rico. Though details on exactly how Roberts asked weren't revealed, AOC added that they haven't started planning their ceremony just yet and are "taking some space to savor this time."
"Yep! It's true," Ocasio-Cortez told Insider in response to one of the outlet's tweets.
"We got engaged last month in my family's hometown in Puerto Rico," she went on to say. "No future details yet, we're taking some space to savor this time before diving into planning."
Ocasio-Cortez and Roberts met in school while they were still undergraduate students at Boston University. Though he's managed to stay out of the spotlight, Roberts did attend the Met Gala with Ocasio-Cortez in 2021 and made a brief apperance in the 2018 documentary Knock Down the House, which chronicled Ocasio-Cortez's primary campaign.
"Everything from the emotional to the strategic to the practical, he has been a really important partner to her," Rachel Lears, the filmmaker behind the documentary, told Insider in 2019.
Roberts and Ocasio-Cortez live together in Washington, D.C., with their dog, Deco, who made an appearance in the congresswoman's very festive, very coordinated Christmas Instagram.