Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Was Just Arrested at an Abortion Rights Protest

She was one of over a dozen members of Congress arrested during the protest.

Published on July 19, 2022
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Weeks after the Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade, dozens of lawmakers were arrested during a protest that took place in front of the building on Tuesday.

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was just one of those arrested at the event, all of which sported specially made green bandanas covered with the message "Won't Back Down." The march reportedly started at the Capitol before concluding outside of the Supreme Court, which is where police began ordering protesters to "cease and desist" within minutes of arriving.

The United States Capitol Police tweeted that the arrests were due to road blockages, writing, "Demonstrators are starting to block First Street, NE. It is against the law to block traffic, so officers are going to give our standard three warnings before they start making arrests."

Those who refused to move were led away from the scene by officers while chanting "the people, united, will never be divided."

AOC has long been vocal about her support of reproductive rights. On the day SCOTUS's decision was first announced, the politician posted a screenshot of her Tweet on Instagram that said, "Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away. It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor + marginalized. People will die because of this decision."

She stressed in the post's caption that people need to "be in the streets now more than ever" before adding, "While voting is necessary, it is not enough. It's time to organize, open our homes to those seeking safe passage, support abortion funds, reject bad politicians, and help each other directly. Especially the poor and the marginalized. If you're not an organizer or activist yet, it's time to become one."

