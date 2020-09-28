Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Pointed Out the Irony in the Public Response to Her $250 Salon Trip
"Where’s the criticism of their idol spending $70k on hairstyling?"
Justice for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her reasonably priced trip to the salon.
As you may recall, Ocasio-Cortez was lambasted last year for spending around $300 (including tip) on a haircut and lowlights — FOR HER BIRTHDAY. And, as anyone who has gotten their hair done in a major metropolitan area can attest, that's the rates.
Anyway, now that information from Donald Trump’s tax returns has come to light (a whopping “$70,000 in hairstyling for television” among his deductions), Ocasio-Cortez is pointing out the hypocrisy in the overwhelmingly right-wing response to her 2019 salon visit.
“Last year Republicans blasted a firehose of hatred + vitriol my way because I treated myself to a $250 cut & lowlights on my birthday,” the congresswoman tweeted on Sunday evening. “Where’s the criticism of their idol spending $70k on hairstyling? Oh, it’s nowhere because they’re spineless, misogynistic hypocrites? Got it.”
The U.S. representative weighed in on other aspects of Trump’s tax record as well, writing, “In 2016 & ‘17, I paid thousands of dollars a year in taxes *as a bartender.* Trump paid $750. He contributed less to funding our communities than waitresses & undocumented immigrants. Donald Trump has never cared for our country more than he cares for himself. A walking scam.”
Of the 18 years the New York Times reported on, the president only paid taxes for 11.