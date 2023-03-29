Shoppers Traded in Facials for the “Astonishing Results” From This Microdermabrasion Tool — and It’s 50% Off

As nice as it sounds to pay a regular visit to the dermatologist or esthetician to get glowing skin and reduced dark spots, limited time, money, and resources often make that an unrealistic option. But there’s a way to bring those experts directly into your bathroom, and it comes at just a fraction of the cost.

The PMD Personal Microdermabrasion Classic device uses a vacuum suction and spinning disc technology to even out your skin tone, reduce wrinkles and dark spots, increase collagen, and minimize pores — and for today only, you can grab it for 50 percent off as part of Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale. The light 4.4-ounce tool uses this technology to remove the top layer of dead skin, revealing a fresh-faced look.

Ulta

Shop now: $80 (Originally $159); ulta.com

If you’re a microdermabrasion newbie, getting acquainted with your device is simple. The PMD Classic starts by using spinning discs — three options include very sensitive, sensitive, and moderate — to exfoliate the outer layer of dull skin using tiny aluminum oxide crystals. Once the process of exfoliating has cleared the way for new cell growth, the vacuum suction power boosts circulation and extracts impurities. An outer layer of new, healthy skin is revealed and is able to more deeply absorb skincare products.

For the best results, start your microdermabrasion process off slowly — you don’t want to jump in head first. Use the “very sensitive” disk to begin, which allows your skin the opportunity to respond to the new process. You may even find that it’s ultimately the best level of intensity for you. Or, increase intensity one or two levels if your skin can tolerate it. With the device on, quickly glide across an area in an upward motion no more than two times to avoid irritation or over-exfoliating.

Have discoloration or dead skin on other parts of your body? This multipurpose device can work on keratosis pilaris (think: those pesky bumps on the back of your arms and your butt), on hands, your back, and on your heels to reveal smoother, youthful-looking skin in those spots, too. And avoid overdoing it. The PMD Personal Microdermabrasion Classic is meant to be used on a weekly basis, so pick the day you want to incorporate it into your skincare routine and stick to it. Your skin needs a full week to recover and heal from this treatment.

Shoppers have found “astonishing results,” according to one who “had numerous facials” before using the device. They said it’s the “most impressive” tool they’ve used as it has “transformed” their skin by diminishing “all marks” and fine lines. Another review found a similar transformation, saying it makes their “skin brighter and [it] feels so smooth.” They also “noticed significant improvement” with “pigment issues” after using it consistently every week. A separate shopper found that their skin “looks firmer, [has] less noticeable dark spots, minimal fine lines, [is] smoother, and healthier.” Though they’re in their 50s, their “skin would never tell.”

Ulta’s 50 percent off sales during the 21 Days of Beauty is an ideal time to try the PMD Personal Microdermabrasion Classic for just $80, available in gray and pink. Consider it your personal esthetician that you can use at your convenience from the comfort of your home.

