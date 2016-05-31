Plus-Size Blogger Shows Us All How to Clap Back at Body Shamers

If you don’t already know fashion and beauty blogger Cailey Darling, it’s time to get acquainted. The 27-year-old body positivity champion just fired back at internet trolls who decided it was their obligation to spread a slew of negativity after Darling posted an image of herself modeling a swimsuit.

Darling, who shared that she’s a size 28 in the photo’s caption, posed in a Gabi Fresh for Swim Sexy monokini while looking all sorts of confident and gorgeous. But, naturally, that’s all it took to incite complete strangers to spew hateful comments that incorporated all sorts of troll fodder, like how they feel Darling should cover up, is sending an unhealthy message to women that being fat is OK (the horror!), and that she must lead the most unhealthiest of lifestyles. Keep in mind, none of these people know the Colorado-based blogger personally, none are her doctor, and none actually know how she lives her life.

Fed up with the negativity but unwilling to sink to their level, Darling returned to Instagram with a very eloquent dose of shut-the-hell-up.

You see, she’s happy with herself, she loves that swimsuit, and while she’s not here for anyone’s jerky comments, Darling is also happy to use this as a teachable moment for the haters of the world. Seriously, has no one else heard the phrase If you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say it at all?

It would be so incredible if everyone had the same kind of body pos attitude, confidence, and self-love that Darling exudes. If her message impacts just a few people, that’s a job well done.