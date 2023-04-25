Shoppers in Their 70s “Can’t Believe” How Comfortable Amazon’s Best-Selling Bra Is — and It’s 62% Off

I don’t care how stylish my outfit is, if I have to wear an uncomfortable bra, it’s not happening. As someone who has spent years dealing with shoulder-digging straps, jabbing underwires, and styles that offer little to no support, I’m over it — and you should be, too. From now on, I’m picky about my undergarments, and I’m only saying yes to styles that make me feel confident and comfortable. And, luckily it’s not as hard as it sounds, thanks to my latest find: the best-selling Playtex 18-Hour Lift Wireless bra that’s on sale starting at $15 on Amazon.



Available in 41 sizes ranging from 36B to 46G, the customer-loved bra has high sides and full coverage cups for added support. Plus, it has wide, cushioned straps and thick, stretchy back paneling for a smooth fit all around. The best-selling bra is made of soft polyester that’s moisture-wicking, breathable, and bound to keep you cool. And, since comfort and style don’t have to be mutually exclusive, it has a delicate, floral jacquard pattern, and it’s sold in 11 versatile colorways. Another important detail: The Playtex bra is an entire 62 percent off, so you may want to give it a try while the deal lasts.

The popular bra is so comfortable that it earned a spot on InStyle’s list of the very best wireless bra options on the market. Plus, more than 43,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, making it the retailer’s number one best-selling everyday bra. One 73-year-old shopper said they “don’t even feel like [they] have a bra on,” thanks to its “lightweight but sturdy” design. And, a 72-year-old who “usually hates bras” and “rarely” wears them, said they “can’t believe how comfortable this one is.” A different shopper in their 70s added that the bra “fits like a dream” and “doesn’t ride up, gape, or dig in.”

Shoppers of all ages and cup sizes are big fans of the supportive style. One 65-year-old customer who wears a DDD said the bra “actually supports and lifts” without “cutting or binding” into their ribcage. Another shopper in their 60s said they “look so much better” in their clothes thanks to the style’s “great uplift,” going on to say it’s “the most comfortable bra [they] have ever had.” Plus, a 73-year-old shopper with a DD cup size confirmed it’s “without a doubt” the “best bra ever.”

Be sure to shop the best-selling Playtex 18-Hour Lift Wireless bra while it’s on sale starting at $15 on Amazon, and browse other colors of the popular style, below.

