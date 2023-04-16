Platform Sandals Are Trending This Spring, and Amazon Has the Cutest Styles Under $50

While there are classic wardrobe staples that never go out of style, each season brings along a new set of trends for fashion-obsessed shoppers to try out. This spring, bold, platform sandals are having their moment in the sun, as personal stylist Andie Sobrato previously told InStyle, and we found 10 stylish pairs on Amazon, starting at just $24.

Our list of platform sandals from Amazon includes casual flip-flops, sophisticated espadrilles, and monochromatic moments from Ugg, Steve Madden, and The Drop. Each pair is available for less than $50 and comes with a host of potential outfit opportunities. Keep scrolling to check out all 10 pairs of platform sandals and find out how best to style them this spring and summer.

Best Platform Sandals Under $50:

Whether you’re rocking a spring midi dress or simply wearing a T-shirt and jeans, a pair of espadrille wedges will instantly elevate your look. These platform wedges from The Drop have more than 1,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who call them “beyond comfortable” and “super cute.” Available in eight colors, the espadrilles have two straps across the top, along with an adjustable ankle strap and woven platform. We have a feeling you’ll be wearing these stylish shoes on repeat all season long.

Another fashionable find, these Steve Madden platform slides are made from durable rubber — but you would never know upon first glance. They come in four colors, each with a wide strap across the top, 1.25-inch platform, and a 2.25-inch block heel. Since they’re waterproof, these slip-on sandals are great for a day at the beach or by the pool, but you can also dress them up with a sundress for weekend brunch or even a night out.

If you prefer a shorter platform, but still want the ease of slip-ons, check out these Dream Pairs faux-leather slides. They have criss-cross foam straps across the top that are slightly padded for a trendy look, and come in five colors. According to a reviewer, they have a “squishy, comfy bottom,” so you can wear them for hours without worrying about sore feet. Wear these slides with everything from a swimsuit and cover-up to a flowy midi dress.

No list of platform sandals is complete without a pair of Rocket Dog flip-flops. In Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s recent TikTok for her supplement brand Lemme, she said she used to wear Rocket Dogs in college, and decades later, they’re back in style. The slip-ons have foam platforms and fabric thong straps, and they’re available in five color combinations. One shopper even called them their “all-time favorite sandals,” since they “hold your feet nicely” and feel like “walking on a very supportive cloud.”

Below, browse through more trendy pairs of platform sandals for less than $50 at Amazon.

