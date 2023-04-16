Platform Sandals Are Trending This Spring, and Amazon Has the Cutest Styles Under $50

Including casual flip-flops and sophisticated espadrilles, starting at $24.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 16, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Platform sandals trend
Photo:

Getty Images

While there are classic wardrobe staples that never go out of style, each season brings along a new set of trends for fashion-obsessed shoppers to try out. This spring, bold, platform sandals are having their moment in the sun, as personal stylist Andie Sobrato previously told InStyle, and we found 10 stylish pairs on Amazon, starting at just $24.

Our list of platform sandals from Amazon includes casual flip-flops, sophisticated espadrilles, and monochromatic moments from Ugg, Steve Madden, and The Drop. Each pair is available for less than $50 and comes with a host of potential outfit opportunities. Keep scrolling to check out all 10 pairs of platform sandals and find out how best to style them this spring and summer. 

Best Platform Sandals Under $50: 

Whether you’re rocking a spring midi dress or simply wearing a T-shirt and jeans, a pair of espadrille wedges will instantly elevate your look. These platform wedges from The Drop have more than 1,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who call them “beyond comfortable” and “super cute.” Available in eight colors, the espadrilles have two straps across the top, along with an adjustable ankle strap and woven platform. We have a feeling you’ll be wearing these stylish shoes on repeat all season long. 

The Drop Women's Listilla Espadrille Wedge Sandal

Amazon

Shop now: $36 (Originally $45); amazon.com

Another fashionable find, these Steve Madden platform slides are made from durable rubber — but you would never know upon first glance. They come in four colors, each with a wide strap across the top, 1.25-inch platform, and a 2.25-inch block heel. Since they’re waterproof, these slip-on sandals are great for a day at the beach or by the pool, but you can also dress them up with a sundress for weekend brunch or even a night out.  

Steve Madden Women's Slinky Platform Sandal

Amazon

Shop now: $49; amazon.com

If you prefer a shorter platform, but still want the ease of slip-ons, check out these Dream Pairs faux-leather slides. They have criss-cross foam straps across the top that are slightly padded for a trendy look, and come in five colors. According to a reviewer, they have a “squishy, comfy bottom,” so you can wear them for hours without worrying about sore feet. Wear these slides with everything from a swimsuit and cover-up to a flowy midi dress.

DREAM PAIRS Women' s Summer Comfortable Cushion Slip-on

Amazon

Shop now: $33; amazon.com

No list of platform sandals is complete without a pair of Rocket Dog flip-flops. In Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s recent TikTok for her supplement brand Lemme, she said she used to wear Rocket Dogs in college, and decades later, they’re back in style. The slip-ons have foam platforms and fabric thong straps, and they’re available in five color combinations. One shopper even called them their “all-time favorite sandals,” since they “hold your feet nicely” and feel like “walking on a very supportive cloud.” 

Rocket Dog Women's Crush Platform Thong Sandal

Amazon

Shop now: $27 (Originally $35); amazon.com

Below, browse through more trendy pairs of platform sandals for less than $50 at Amazon. 

UGG Women's Zayne Ankle Strap Sandal

Amazon

Shop now: $48 (Originally $120); amazon.com

The Drop Women's Bertina Platform Slide

Amazon

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

DREAM PAIRS Women Comfy Wedge Sandals

Amazon

Shop now: $28 (Originally $43); amazon.com

Joomra Pillow Slippers

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Soda Topic Open Toe Buckle Ankle Strap Espadrilles Flatform Wedge

Amazon

Shop now: $37 (Originally $70); amazon.com

DREAM PAIRS Womens Slip on Wedges

Amazon

Shop now: $29 (Originally $39); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Dua Lipa Just Wore the Spring Trend Fashion Girls Canât Get Enough of, and You Can Get Look Starting at $TK
Dua Lipa Wore the Most Practical (but Sexy) Version of This Controversial, Hollywood-Loved Trend
I Tried the Comfy Pajamas Jennifer Garner Wears, and They Keep Me Shockingly Cool While I Sleep
I Tried the Comfy Pajama Brand Jennifer Garner Wears, and It Keeps Me Shockingly Cool While I Sleep
SJP Reformation Dress
Sarah Jessica Parker Just Wore a Spring-Perfect Floral Dress From the Brand Katie Holmes Wears on Repeat
Related Articles
Editor-loved maxi dress sale
An Editor-Loved Spring Maxi Dress Is on Sale for 30% Off at Amazon
Target Designer Collection
Target's New Spring Designer Collection Is Here, and It’s Full of Breezy Dresses and Flattering Swimwear
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Spring Fashion Deals Up to 75% Off This Weekend
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Spring Fashion Deals for Up to 75% Off This Weekend
Shoppers Say These Comfy $26 Ballet Flats Are "Like Waking On A Cloud"
Amazon Shoppers Say These $26 Flats Are Comfortable Enough to Wear "Straight Out of the Box"
Amazon Blouse
Amazon Shoppers Say This Breathable Spring Blouse Is "Just Perfect" — and It's 67% Off
Crochet Fashion Is Trending This Spring
Crochet Fashion Is Trending This Spring, and You Can Get the Look for Less Than $50 at Amazon
Hailey Bieber Just Wore 2 of the Season's Riskiest Denim Trends at Once, and I'm Kind of Here for It
Hailey Bieber Just Wore 2 of the Season's Riskiest Denim Trends at Once, and I'm Kind of Here for It
Tracee Ellis Ross's Internet-Breaking Selfie Featured This Sexy Swimwear Trend That'll be Everywhere This Summer
Tracee Ellis Ross's Internet-Breaking Selfie Featured This Sexy Swimwear Trend
Shoppers In Their 70s Are "Blown Away" By This Now-$19 Retinol Eye Cream That Tackles Wrinkles and Fine Lines
Shoppers in Their 70s Are “Blown Away” by This Now-$19 Eye Cream That Makes Them Look “Years Younger”
The Classic White Sneaker Style Worn By Meghan Markle Is An Entire 50% Off at Amazon
Meghan Markle’s Go-To White Sneaker Is 50% Off at Amazon Right Now
I Swear By This $13 Nail Polish That Replaces Salon Manis, and The On Set Pros Do, Too
A Celebrity Manicurist Swears by This $10 Polish to Make Models’ Nails Look “Healthy” on Set
New Balance Shoe Up to 58% Off
Shoppers Swear by This Sneaker for “All Situations,” From 12 Hour Shifts to Running Errands — and It's 65% Off
Amazon's Best-Selling Under-$30 Spring Blouse is Light, Airy, and "Incredibly Flattering" According to Shoppers
Amazon’s Best-Selling, Under-$30 Blouse Is "Incredibly Flattering" and Perfect for Spring, Shoppers Say
Taylor Swift Took Notes from Gigi Hadid and Sported the Controversial Babydoll Shoes that are Under $150
Taylor Swift Stepped Out in Hollywood’s Biggest 2023 Shoe Trend Kelly Ripa and Amal Clooney Keep Wearing
My Favorite Green Color Trend Made Me Rethink Black
I Can’t Stop Wearing This Cheery, Spring Color Trend That Gets Me So Many Compliments
Amazon new spring fashion arrivals this month
These 10 Under-$40 New Spring Fashion Arrivals Are Trending on Amazon