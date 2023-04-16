Fashion Shoes Platform Sandals Are Trending This Spring, and Amazon Has the Cutest Styles Under $50 Including casual flip-flops and sophisticated espadrilles, starting at $24. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 16, 2023 @ 05:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images While there are classic wardrobe staples that never go out of style, each season brings along a new set of trends for fashion-obsessed shoppers to try out. This spring, bold, platform sandals are having their moment in the sun, as personal stylist Andie Sobrato previously told InStyle, and we found 10 stylish pairs on Amazon, starting at just $24. Our list of platform sandals from Amazon includes casual flip-flops, sophisticated espadrilles, and monochromatic moments from Ugg, Steve Madden, and The Drop. Each pair is available for less than $50 and comes with a host of potential outfit opportunities. Keep scrolling to check out all 10 pairs of platform sandals and find out how best to style them this spring and summer. Best Platform Sandals Under $50: Ugg Zayne Ankle-Strap Sandal, $48 (Originally $120) The Drop Listilla Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $36 (Originally $45) The Drop Bertina Platform Slide, $50 Dream Pairs Raffia Platform Ankle-Strap Sandal, $28 (Originally $43) Dream Pairs Slip-On Puffy Platform Sandal, $33 Rocket Dog Crush Platform Thong Sandal, $27 (Originally $35) Joomra Pillow Slide, $24 (Originally $40) Soda Topic Open-Toe Ankle-Strap Espadrille Sandal, $37 (Originally $70) Steve Madden Slinky Platform Sandal, $49 Dream Pairs Slip-On Knit-Strap Platform Sandal, $29 (Originally $39) Whether you’re rocking a spring midi dress or simply wearing a T-shirt and jeans, a pair of espadrille wedges will instantly elevate your look. These platform wedges from The Drop have more than 1,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who call them “beyond comfortable” and “super cute.” Available in eight colors, the espadrilles have two straps across the top, along with an adjustable ankle strap and woven platform. We have a feeling you’ll be wearing these stylish shoes on repeat all season long. Amazon Shop now: $36 (Originally $45); amazon.com Another fashionable find, these Steve Madden platform slides are made from durable rubber — but you would never know upon first glance. They come in four colors, each with a wide strap across the top, 1.25-inch platform, and a 2.25-inch block heel. Since they’re waterproof, these slip-on sandals are great for a day at the beach or by the pool, but you can also dress them up with a sundress for weekend brunch or even a night out. Amazon Shop now: $49; amazon.com If you prefer a shorter platform, but still want the ease of slip-ons, check out these Dream Pairs faux-leather slides. They have criss-cross foam straps across the top that are slightly padded for a trendy look, and come in five colors. According to a reviewer, they have a “squishy, comfy bottom,” so you can wear them for hours without worrying about sore feet. Wear these slides with everything from a swimsuit and cover-up to a flowy midi dress. Amazon Shop now: $33; amazon.com No list of platform sandals is complete without a pair of Rocket Dog flip-flops. In Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s recent TikTok for her supplement brand Lemme, she said she used to wear Rocket Dogs in college, and decades later, they’re back in style. The slip-ons have foam platforms and fabric thong straps, and they’re available in five color combinations. One shopper even called them their “all-time favorite sandals,” since they “hold your feet nicely” and feel like “walking on a very supportive cloud.” Amazon Shop now: $27 (Originally $35); amazon.com Below, browse through more trendy pairs of platform sandals for less than $50 at Amazon. Amazon Shop now: $48 (Originally $120); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $50; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $28 (Originally $43); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $24 (Originally $40); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $37 (Originally $70); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $29 (Originally $39); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Dua Lipa Wore the Most Practical (but Sexy) Version of This Controversial, Hollywood-Loved Trend I Tried the Comfy Pajama Brand Jennifer Garner Wears, and It Keeps Me Shockingly Cool While I Sleep Sarah Jessica Parker Just Wore a Spring-Perfect Floral Dress From the Brand Katie Holmes Wears on Repeat