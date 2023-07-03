Run, Don’t Walk: Platform Sandals Are on Sale Starting at $11 at Amazon

Shop deals from brands like Dr. Martens, Crocs, and Teva.

My first introduction to platform sandals was during peak Tumblr. I was obsessed with everyone’s cool, grungy Dr. Martens and begged my dad to buy me a pair. Now — over a decade later — all my shoes have at least a two-inch sole. It started with sandals, but even my tennis shoes sit at an elevated height. Since I’ve had my platform collection for years, many of my pairs have seen better days — but with the resurgence in popularity, it’s time to refresh my stash. And what better time to do so than ahead of Amazon Prime Day?

You don’t have to wait till July 11 and 12 to get in on the Prime Day savings, as many brands have already begun slashing their prices ahead of the sales event. I did the hard work for you and rounded up platform sandals from my go-tos like Dr. Martens, Crocs, Teva, and Dr. Scholl’s — starting at $11.

Platform Sandals on Sale at Amazon

These three-inch platform Dr. Marten sandals are giving me a hit of nostalgia, so they’re definitely going in my Amazon cart. Available in white and black (though black is almost completely sold out) and sizes 5 through 11, they feature a sturdy rubber sole with Dr. Martens signature yellow contrast stitching, criss-cross strap design, and two adjustable buckles around the ankle. The soft footbed molds to the foot with each wear, making the shoe more and more comfortable with time.

Dr. Martens Sandals

Amazon Prime Day Dr. Martens Women's Sandals

Amazon

With the Y2K resurgence still in our midst, it was only fitting I included a platform flip-flop. The Always Pretty platform sandals come in pink, black, and white and are available in sizes 4.5 through 9. The platform sits 4.25 inches off the ground and has a cushiony thong strap that doesn’t dig into the foot. If you usually wear a wider size, it’s recommended that you size up.

Always Pretty Platform Flip Flops

Amazon Prime Day Always Pretty Women's Flip Flops Wedge Sandals Platform Thongs

Amazon

The shoes that I find myself reaching for several times a day are my Crocs platform slides. They’re easy to toss on when I’m in a rush and reliable during long walks with my dog; I know my feet won’t be aching after a short distance. Available in eight colors and sizes 5 through 11, they have a 1.2-inch platform and a lightweight and flexible design. My favorite aspect though are the Jibitz holes, which allow you to personalize the shoe.

Crocs Platform Sandals

Amazon Prime Day Crocs Women's Classic Slide | Platform Sandals

Amazon

Amazon’s best-selling platform and wedge sandals are these espadrilles platforms by Soda that are currently 40 percent off. You can snag them 21 colors and prints, such as black, metallic gold, cheetah print, and red. The sandals feature a secure and adjustable ankle strap, rubber soles for good traction, and a multi-textured platform. 

Soda Open Toe Espadrilles Flatform Sandal

Amazon Prime Day Soda Topic Open Toe Buckle Ankle Strap Espadrilles Flatform Wedge Casual Sandal

Amazon

Refresh your platform sandal collection without breaking the bank by shopping Amazon’s early Prime Day deals.

