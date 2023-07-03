Fashion Shoes Run, Don’t Walk: Platform Sandals Are on Sale Starting at $11 at Amazon Shop deals from brands like Dr. Martens, Crocs, and Teva. By Jailynn Taylor Jailynn Taylor Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 3, 2023 @ 07:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images My first introduction to platform sandals was during peak Tumblr. I was obsessed with everyone’s cool, grungy Dr. Martens and begged my dad to buy me a pair. Now — over a decade later — all my shoes have at least a two-inch sole. It started with sandals, but even my tennis shoes sit at an elevated height. Since I’ve had my platform collection for years, many of my pairs have seen better days — but with the resurgence in popularity, it’s time to refresh my stash. And what better time to do so than ahead of Amazon Prime Day? You don’t have to wait till July 11 and 12 to get in on the Prime Day savings, as many brands have already begun slashing their prices ahead of the sales event. I did the hard work for you and rounded up platform sandals from my go-tos like Dr. Martens, Crocs, Teva, and Dr. Scholl’s — starting at $11. Platform Sandals on Sale at Amazon Dr. Martens Sandals, $90 (Originally $120) Crocs Platform Sandals, $30 (Originally $40) Always Pretty Platform Flip Flops, $11 (Originally $18) Dr. Scholl's Espadrille Platform Sandal, $48 (Originally $95) Mysoft Slip On Platform Sandals, $31 (Originally $38) Teva Flatform Universal Sandal, $39 (Originally $65) Soda Open Toe Espadrilles Flatform Sandal, $40 (Originally $70) Steve Madden Echo Fisherman Sandal, $40 (Originally $80) Dr. Martens Women's Blaire Slide Sandal, $70 (Originally $90) Blowfish Malibu Lapaz Sandal, $40 (Originally $65) These three-inch platform Dr. Marten sandals are giving me a hit of nostalgia, so they’re definitely going in my Amazon cart. Available in white and black (though black is almost completely sold out) and sizes 5 through 11, they feature a sturdy rubber sole with Dr. Martens signature yellow contrast stitching, criss-cross strap design, and two adjustable buckles around the ankle. The soft footbed molds to the foot with each wear, making the shoe more and more comfortable with time. Dr. Martens Sandals Amazon Buy on Amazon $120 $90 With the Y2K resurgence still in our midst, it was only fitting I included a platform flip-flop. The Always Pretty platform sandals come in pink, black, and white and are available in sizes 4.5 through 9. The platform sits 4.25 inches off the ground and has a cushiony thong strap that doesn’t dig into the foot. If you usually wear a wider size, it’s recommended that you size up. Always Pretty Platform Flip Flops Amazon Buy on Amazon $18 $11 The shoes that I find myself reaching for several times a day are my Crocs platform slides. They’re easy to toss on when I’m in a rush and reliable during long walks with my dog; I know my feet won’t be aching after a short distance. Available in eight colors and sizes 5 through 11, they have a 1.2-inch platform and a lightweight and flexible design. My favorite aspect though are the Jibitz holes, which allow you to personalize the shoe. Crocs Platform Sandals Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $30 Amazon’s best-selling platform and wedge sandals are these espadrilles platforms by Soda that are currently 40 percent off. You can snag them 21 colors and prints, such as black, metallic gold, cheetah print, and red. The sandals feature a secure and adjustable ankle strap, rubber soles for good traction, and a multi-textured platform. Soda Open Toe Espadrilles Flatform Sandal Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $40 Refresh your platform sandal collection without breaking the bank by shopping Amazon’s early Prime Day deals. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Launched a Major Fourth of July Sale With Deals Up to 82% Off These Dewy Skin Drops Have Completely Replaced Primer in My Makeup Routine I Comfortably Walked 5 Miles in the Always-Sold Out Sneakers Mila Kunis and Eva Longoria Wear