I Count on These Comfy $32 Rain Boots to Walk My Dog in Wet Spring Weather — and They’re Nearly 50% at Amazon

As the spring season blooms, the rain clouds move in. And while this has made my pup's daily walks more scenic, the sporadic showers are doing serious damage to my non-waterproof sneakers (there is nothing worse than a wet pair of socks). Two years ago, after ruining two pairs of shoes, I finally decided to purchase my first pair of rain boots from Amazon. The waterproof material keeps me dry and the baby pink color adds a bit of fun to those gloomy rainy days.

Now 47 percent off, Planone’s tall, weather-resistant rain boots feature a synthetic rubber sole and anti-slip grooves to maintain traction on wet or slippery floors, while outside, its lightweight, comfortable design is perfect for trudging through terrain that’s muddy or difficult to maneuver through. Available in 14 vibrant colors and sizes ranging from 6 to 10.5, they hit a little over mid-calf to prevent splashback onto your legs.

I always get so many compliments on the color of my boots, but my favorite thing about them is how well they’ve held up. Over the past couple of years, I’ve worn them multiple times a day in the fall, spring, and winter when walking my dog in wet weather. I have trucked through mud, puddles, gravel, broken branches, and snow in these rain boots and found that they have a great grip on slick surfaces. They also come up high enough to prevent the hems of my pants from getting soaked, and are comfortable to walk in for several hours. Best of all: They are easy to clean after being out in the elements, and despite dragging these boots through the woods, they have very minimal scratches and scuffs.

While I can't get enough of these rain boots, over 2,600 Amazon shoppers have given them a five-star rating. One fellow dog-walker described the rain boots as being "comfortable and the perfect height," noting that "they keep her feet dry," even in the park and on muddy trails. Another reviewer shared how cute the boots are and that despite owning a more expensive pair, these are "nicer [quality] and have a better fit." A final shopper said the boots have a "good grip" when walking on wet surfaces and are not only "easy to clean," but also "easy to put on and remove."

