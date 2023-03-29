I Count on These Comfy $32 Rain Boots to Walk My Dog in Wet Spring Weather — and They’re Nearly 50% at Amazon

No more wet socks.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 @ 04:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon rain boots
Photo:

Getty Images

As the spring season blooms, the rain clouds move in. And while this has made my pup's daily walks more scenic, the sporadic showers are doing serious damage to my non-waterproof sneakers (there is nothing worse than a wet pair of socks). Two years ago, after ruining two pairs of shoes, I finally decided to purchase my first pair of rain boots from Amazon. The waterproof material keeps me dry and the baby pink color adds a bit of fun to those gloomy rainy days.

Now 47 percent off, Planone’s tall, weather-resistant rain boots feature a synthetic rubber sole and anti-slip grooves to maintain traction on wet or slippery floors, while outside, its lightweight, comfortable design is perfect for trudging through terrain that’s muddy or difficult to maneuver through. Available in 14 vibrant colors and sizes ranging from 6 to 10.5, they hit a little over mid-calf to prevent splashback onto your legs. 

planone Tall rain Boots for Women and Waterproof Garden Shoes

Amazon

Shop now: $32 (Originally $60); amazon.com

I always get so many compliments on the color of my boots, but my favorite thing about them is how well they’ve held up. Over the past couple of years, I’ve worn them multiple times a day in the fall, spring, and winter when walking my dog in wet weather. I have trucked through mud, puddles, gravel, broken branches, and snow in these rain boots and found that they have a great grip on slick surfaces. They also come up high enough to prevent the hems of my pants from getting soaked, and are comfortable to walk in for several hours. Best of all: They are easy to clean after being out in the elements, and despite dragging these boots through the woods, they have very minimal scratches and scuffs.

While I can't get enough of these rain boots, over 2,600 Amazon shoppers have given them a five-star rating. One fellow dog-walker described the rain boots as being "comfortable and the perfect height," noting that "they keep her feet dry," even in the park and on muddy trails. Another reviewer shared how cute the boots are and that despite owning a more expensive pair, these are "nicer [quality] and have a better fit." A final shopper said the boots have a "good grip" when walking on wet surfaces and are not only "easy to clean," but also "easy to put on and remove."

Stay dry this spring with Planone's Tall Waterproof Rain Boots, available for $32 on Amazon — nearly 50 percent off.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Chrissy Teigen iS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum Advance+ Serum
Chrissy Teigen’s “Easy Peasy” 6-Step Skincare Routine Includes a Firming Serum Julianne Moore Also Uses
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson Wore the Ultra-Comfy House Pants We’re Afraid to Wear in Public
Fashion Editors Constantly Gush Over My Multi-Seasonal Flats From a Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid-Worn Brand
Even Fashion Editors Can’t Stop Complimenting My Ultra-Comfortable Flats From a Brand Katie Holmes Also Wears
Related Articles
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson Wore the Ultra-Comfy House Pants We’re Afraid to Wear in Public
60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Retinol Eye Cream Makes Them Look 20 Years Younger
70-Year-Old Shoppers Say They Look “Decades Younger” Thanks to Amazon’s Best-Selling $22 Eye Cream
Nearly 40,000 Shoppers Love This $10 Faux Leather Tote That Looks More Expensive Than It Is
Nearly 40,000 Shoppers Love This $10 Faux Leather Tote That Looks More Expensive Than It Is
This âFlattering and Stylishâ Spring Top Gets Amazon Shoppers Tons of Compliments â and Itâs Just $28
Amazon Shoppers Say This Versatile Spring Top Is “Flattering and Stylish” — and It’s Only $28
Cariuma new launches
Helen Mirren’s Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Just Dropped the Perfect Summer Shoe in a Classic Print
Martha Stewartâs Go-To $10 Body Lotion Is the Secret to âSilky and Smooth,â Skin, According to Her Facialist
Martha Stewart’s Go-To $10 Body Lotion Is the Secret to “Silky and Smooth” Skin, According to Her Facialist
Amazon's Best-Selling, Under-$50, Spring Dress Is On Sale Just In Time for Wedding Season
Amazon's Best-Selling Spring Dress Is "Perfect" for Wedding Guests, and It's on Sale for $42 Right Now
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Just Made a Case for the Retro, ‘70s-Inspired Pants Jennifer Lopez Is Also Wearing
Amazon Essentials T-Shirt
One Detail on This Under-$20 Amazon T-Shirt Gives It an “Elevated Look,” Shoppers Say
Amazon Spring Dresses New Arrivals Under $50 Lead
Out of Thousands of New Spring Dresses on Amazon, These Are the 10 Under-$50 Styles Worth Shopping
My Boyfriend and I Got Matching Sandals For Vacation And We Can't Get Enough of How Comfy They Are
My Boyfriend and I Got Matching Sandals From This Katie Holmes-Worn Shoe Brand, and We Can’t Take Them Off
Editor-approved spring beauty arrivals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are 5 New Beauty Releases I’m Adding to My Cart
The Hair-Growth Spray That Gives Shoppers âNoticeably Thickerâ Hair in 2 Months Is on Sale at Amazon
The Hair-Growth Spray That Gives Shoppers a “Noticeably Thicker” Mane in 2 Months Is on Sale at Amazon
JCrew Editor Spring Picks
I'm a J.Crew-Obsessed Shopper, and These Are 6 New Spring Arrivals in My Cart Right Now
Amazon Designer Outlet Weekend Deals
Amazon’s Secret Designer Outlet Dropped Major Spring Fashion Deals Up to 79% Off This Weekend
Jenni Kayne Fashion (Bonus Incentive) - Comfy, Spring Styles From This Luxe, Jennifer Garner-Worn Brand Are All on Sale â for Just Two More Days
This Jennifer Garner-Worn Brand Has Dozens of Comfy Spring Styles on Sale — but Only for 2 More Days