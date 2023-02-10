I’ve Always Had Raccoon-Like Dark Circles, but These Eye Patches Make Them Disappear In 10 Minutes

They’re made with brightening and firming ingredients like collagen and caffeine.

By
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders is a copywriter and blogger with over 20 years experience in fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Her work has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, PopSugar and more.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 10, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Pixi Eye Masks Review
Pixi.

I’ve been blessed with what can only be considered raccoon-like dark circles under my eyes since my teenage years. As the day progresses, they tend to darken even further, so by night’s end, it frequently looks like I have two black eyes. Getting eight hours of sleep or staying hydrated doesn’t keep them at bay. I’ve tried seemingly every eye cream and patch on the market — anything that might at least diminish them slightly — to no avail. Until I discovered Pixi Beauty’s FortifEye Toning Eye Patches, that is.

I’m a sucker for good packaging, and these under-eye patches have that in spades. For starters, the jar includes a miniature spatula to help lift the patches out. (It’s seriously adorable.) The patches are also surprisingly sparkly thanks to specks of shimmer and gold glitter. If I’m being honest, the first time I applied these, I didn’t expect them to do much. Based on my experience of trying so many eye products that didn’t work, I thought this would be similar in this situation. However, I was completely wrong; these eye patches made my under-eye circles virtually disappear in just 10 minutes after my first use.

Pixi FortifEYE Firming Eye Patches

Ulta

Shop now: $24; ulta.com

I figured this had to be a fluke, so I tried them again a few days later when my dark circles were at their height. Again, they disappeared in 10 minutes. I’ve gone through about half my tub of 30 pairs at this point, and they’ve worked their magic every single time. They’re saturated with a host of ingredients to rejuvenate, replenish, and revive the under-eye area, including plant-derived collagen (made with acacia) to help smooth and plump the skin, peptides to tone, and caffeine for a brightening boost. 

DetoxifEYE Depuffing Eye Patches Before & After

InStyle / Jamie Allison Sanders

Unlike other eye patches I’ve tried that are so drenched they tend to slip down my face, these are hefty enough to stay in place while somehow still feeling weightless. The super cooling hydrogel has a similar feel to cucumber slices, so the 10 minutes I spend wearing them are utterly delightful. I like to apply them post-shower, letting them multitask while I brush my teeth and get dressed. Reviewers across the internet all agreed that these eye patches are worth their weight in gold flecks — shoppers said they made tired eyes look “smoother, “fresh,” and “glowy.”

The Pixi Beauty FortifEye Toning Eye Patches have become a staple in my skincare routine — I can’t imagine not using them at least once a week. At $24 for 30 pairs, they’re an incredible value, too. See the difference for yourself and grab a tub at Ulta.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give The Same Smoothing Results As a Facial â And Theyâre Just $2 Apiece
This Multitasking Skin Tint Used By Naomi Watts Gives Me Dewy Coverage Without Feeling Like Makeup
Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Glow Foundation Before and After
The Dewy Foundation Behind the Influencer Trip Everyone's Talking About Launched — and Our Editors Love It
Pamela Anderson 2-Piece Outfit
Pamela Anderson Wears This Unexpected 2-Piece Outfit Almost Every Day, Rain or Shine
Related Articles
Maybelline concealer review
I’ve Tried Plenty of Expensive Concealers, and This $9 Formula Is the Only One That Smooths Out My Fine Lines
Selena Gomez TikTok Skincare Routine
Selena Gomez Spilled Her Skincare Routine on TikTok, and This Moisturizer Is the Key to Her Glowing Complexion
Best-Selling Device Keeps Skin Soft and Hydrated During Winter
This Best-Selling Device Helped Plump My Fine Lines and Even Out My Skin Tone — and It's on Sale for $40
10 Top-Rated Black-Owned Beauty Brands to Shop at Amazon This Month And All Year Round
Amazon’s New Black-Owned Beauty Storefront Features Top-Rated Brands Starting at $9
Milk Setting Spray and Primer Duo
This TikTok-Viral Primer and Setting Spray Basically Glued My Makeup to My Face for 12 Hours
Affordable Skincare Brand Florence by Mills
The Most Popular Beauty Brand of 2022 Is Extremely Under-the-Radar, and All of Its Products Are Under $36
Paula's Choice Skincare Exfoliant
If You Found the Famous Paula’s Choice Exfoliator to Be Harsh, There’s a Sensitive Skin Version of the Formula
Maybelline and The Drop V-Day Storefront
Amazon’s Trendiest Fashion Brand Teamed Up With Maybelline to Curate the Perfect Valentine’s Day Looks
Olaplex Alternative Is Trending on TikTok Again
TikTokers Compare This $8 Damage-Repairing Hair Mask to $30 Formulas
I Went Five Days Without Washing My Hair Thanks to This Just-Launched Dry Shampoo
Olaplex Just Launched an Ultra-Lightweight Dry Shampoo — and it Helped Me Go Five Days Without a Wash
Heidi Klum Grammys
Megan Fox, Heidi Klum, and Doja Cat Used the Same Under-$12 Beauty Find for Their Grammys Glam
Martha Stewart Facial
Martha Stewart’s Smooth Complexion in That Viral Selfie Is Thanks to an $18 Collagen-Packed Mask
I Was Never an Eye Cream Person but Now I Swear By This Just-Launched Product for Brighter Under Eyes
I’d Written Off Eye Creams Until I Tried This Formula That Shoppers Call “Actual Magic”
Dr Dennis Gross Daily Peel
I’ve Been Using These Famous $20 Facial Peel Pads for 3 Years, and the Results Are Unparalleled
Lumify eye drops
I Tried Jennifer Lopez's $20 Beauty Hack for Brighter Eyes, and It Makes Me Look So Much Less Tired
Charlotte Tilbury Created a Matte Blush Version of Its Viral Beauty Light Wand â and Itâs Bound to Sell Out
Charlotte Tilbury Created a Matte Blush Version of Its Viral Beauty Light Wand — and It’s Bound to Sell Out