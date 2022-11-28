Beauty Skincare Skin Concerns Sensitive Skin This Unexpected Skincare Brand Soothed My Sensitive, Eczema-Prone Skin, and It's 30% Off Today Only Stock up on creams, masks, eye gel, and more starting at $6. By Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 28, 2022 @ 10:30AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Pipette There are many genetic traits I handed down to my three kids and, unfortunately, sensitive, eczema-prone skin is one of them. As someone who has suffered from skin concerns, including eczema and psoriasis, my whole life, I typically look for gentle products to calm my problem areas. So when I was given the opportunity to test out Pipette products, a kid- and mom-friendly skin line, to soothe my sensitive skin, I jumped at the chance and wasn’t disappointed. And now, with its Cyber Monday sale offering 25 percent off sitewide with code HOLIDAY25 and 30 percent off for email and SMS subscribers, it’s the perfect time to grab these Rosie Huntington-Whitely-backed products. Best Pipette Cyber Monday Deals Hand Lotion, $4–$5 (Originally $6) SPF 50 Sunscreen, $11–$12 (Originally $15) Hand Wash, $4 (Originally $5) Eczema Lotion, $11–$12 (Originally $15) Baby Balm, $7–$8 (Originally $10) Balm Stick, $6 (Originally $8) Overnight Brightening Mask, $14–$15 (Originally $20) Look Awake Eye Gel, $13–$14 (Originally $18) For people like me with frequent skin irritations, shopping from a brand that began by creating products that are gentle for kids and babies was a no-brainer. Pipette products are made with non-toxic, clean formulas that use ingredients such as naturally-derived squalane — a super skin moisturizer — in their hand lotion, SPF 50 sunscreen, and hand wash, among other products. Pipette Shop now: $11–$12 (Originally $15); pipettebaby.com I applied the Eczema Lotion to my — and my kids’ — rough spots, and its main ingredients of squalene and itchy-skin soother colloidal oatmeal provided relief overnight. But for a thicker, more intensely healing option, I smoothed on the multi-tasking Baby Balm, which works overtime and has a multitude of uses in addition to hydrating dry skin, including an at-home mani cuticle conditioner, eyebrow sculpting gel, cracked-heel rub, and lip balm (one swipe gave me a shiny, clear gloss look). The product received over 800 five-star reviews, including one from a shopper who said they use this “gentle” salve as an “overnight eye balm” and that it’s “better than most.” It’s small enough to throw in my purse for on-the-go needs, along with Pipette’s other purse-friendly version, the balm stick. Both started working immediately to relieve dry patches and cracking lips, without feeling greasy or heavy. I just needed to apply a thin layer to my trouble spots, and my skin absorbed the moisture quickly. Pipette Shop now: $6 (Originally $8); pipettebaby.com In addition to the slew of products my kids and I can share, Pipette makes a line just for women. For an illuminating treatment that works while you sleep, grab the Overnight Brightening Mask. This mask (that you rinse off in the morning) contains squalane, shea butter, and hyaluronic acid, which promotes skin health with moisturizing and smoothing properties. After using this mask for just a few nights, I noticed my skin felt smoother and less bumpy, and that it helped to brighten my typically-dull winter complexion. Pipette Shop now: $14–$15 (Originally $20); pipettebaby.com And in case you’re the type that isn’t getting much sleep at night (hi, sleep-deprived moms), add the Look Awake Eye Gel to your cart. The gel uses a kick of caffeine for the eyes plus a cooling metal roller ball for easy application as it works to reduce puffiness and dark circles. While it takes about a month to really notice visible results, in the meantime, the great part is you can use this product any time of day for immediate relief. One shopper shared that the eye gel “reduces puffiness” and that their under eyes aren’t “as dark” anymore. They also called the metal roller “so soothing.” As someone who needs products that use clean, gentle ingredients for me and my kids, I’m happy to have found some that can tackle many of our skincare woes with a little something extra for myself. Pipette’s one day Cyber Monday sale is one you don’t want to miss, so start stocking up while it lasts. Pipette Shop now: $7–$8 (Originally $10); pipettebaby.com Pipette Shop now: $13 (Originally $18); pipettebaby.com Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Deals: This Now-$22 Anti-Aging Cream Makes Shoppers' Eyes Look "Firmer" and "More Refreshed" After Just 1 Week I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping Ahead of Black Friday Shoppers Say This 30%-Off Extraction Tool Makes a Marked Difference in “Wrinkles, Pores, and Sagging”