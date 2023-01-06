Scalp Care Is Trending for 2023, and This Popular Hair Growth-Stimulating Set Is 30% Off Right Now

Alyssa Milano said the brand’s products “helped tremendously” with her post-COVID hair loss.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 6, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Scalp Care Is Trending for 2023, and This Popular Hair Growth-Stimulating Set Is 30% Off Right Now
Photo:

Getty Images

When skincare ingredients began to pop up in products that target areas beyond the face, the process was dubbed “skinification.” It’s changing everything from makeup to body care, and according to Pinterest’s 2023 Trends Forecast, the scalp is next. 

If you are one of the many people with a growing interest in scalp care, there is a tried, true, and popular product that you should start your journey with, and it’s currently 30 percent off. Meet the Scalp Care System Kits from Nioxin, which includes the shampoo and conditioner Alyssa Milano said “helped tremendously” with her post-COVID hair loss. 

There are six different Nioxin systems created for different hair types ranging from natural hair with light thinning to color-treated hair with progressed thinning. Regardless of which system you choose, the benefits of the Scalp Care Systems are the same — a healthier, cleaner scalp with improved root strength and thickening of strands. Hair purportedly sheds, breaks, and falls out less, which ultimately means a fuller, thicker-looking head of hair.

Nioxin System Kits Cleanse Condition and Treat the Scalp

Amazon

Shop now: $39 (Originally $55); amazon.com 

System 2 has nearly 16,000 five-star ratings and the individual shampoo was also one of the most-bought products by InStyle readers in 2022.

One reviewer was already wary of thinning hair as a result of hereditary patterns amongst the women on both sides of her family. “Once I hit my 40s you could start seeing my scalp through my hair. No haircut or coloring could hide it,” after six months of constant use, “I’m thrilled with the results. [The hair has] grown in and the overall health has improved.” 

Beauty products don’t always have the same effects on everyone, but between a glowing celebrity review and tens of thousands of five-star ratings, this is the closest you’ll get to a sure thing. Heed Pinterest’s advice and practice scalp care with Nioxin’s System 2 Kit

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Hailey Bieber Leather Jackets
Hailey Bieber Just Revealed Her Desert Island Clothing Pick — and Of Course, It's Genius
DpHue Hair Gloss Review
This Hair Gloss Cuts Down Brassiness and Keeps My Strands Looking Fresh Without a Salon Visit
This Wire-Free Bra Is So Comfy, I've Even Worn It to Bed
I Wore This Wire-Free Bra for 13 Hours Straight — and It’s So Comfortable, I Fell Asleep in It
Related Articles
Amazon's Best-Selling Sculpting Bodysuit "Beats" Pricier Alternatives, Shoppers Say â and It's $38 Right Now
Amazon's Best-Selling Sculpting Bodysuit Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Are "Blown Away"
DpHue Hair Gloss Review
This Hair Gloss Cuts Down Brassiness and Keeps My Strands Looking Fresh Without a Salon Visit
ZIIP New Year 20% off sale
Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, and More Use This Facial Toning Device — and It’s on Sale for 20% Off
Jessica Alba Honest Beauty favorites
Jessica Alba Credits These 2 Honest Beauty Products as the Key to Her Iconic Glow
The Top 10 Items Amazon Shoppers Are Buying For 2023
These Are the Top 10 Trending Items on Amazon So Far This Year, Including a Pair of Best-Selling Jeans for $20
Function of Beauty Now Has Affordable, Personalized Styling Products, and We Put Them to the Test
Function of Beauty Now Has Affordable, Personalized Styling Products — And We Put Them to the Test
I'm a Jeans Devotee, but I'm Buying This 32-Percent-Off Amazon Sweater Dress with TK Perfect Ratings
I’m a Fashion Writer, and I’m Snagging This Super Cozy Amazon Sweater Dress While It’s $29
Iâve Tested So Many Hair Products on My 3C Curls, but This Styling Gel Keeps Them Bouncy and Defined
I’ve Tested So Many Hair Products on My 3C Curls, but This Styling Gel Keeps Them Bouncy and Defined
This Surprising Basic Is Currently Amazonâs Best Seller, and Itâs Majorly Marked Down
This Surprising Wardrobe Basic Is an Amazon Best-Seller, and It's on Sale for $2 Apiece
This Oprah-Approved Brand Just Dropped a New Serum, and It Zapped My Dark Spots Away
The Skincare Brand Used by Oprah Just Dropped a New Dewy Serum, and It Zapped Away My Dark Spots
IS: Mermade Hair Khloe K Sale
The Hair Waver Used by Khloé Kardashian Has Replaced My Curling Irons, and It’s 40% Off
Shampoo & Conditioner for Thicker Hair
Shoppers Noticed a "Significant Increase” in Hair Thickness and Length After Using This On-Sale $24 Shampoo
JUNO & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm 10 Ingredients Makeup Remover
Amazon Shoppers Say This Now-$15 Viral Cleansing Balm “Melts Away Makeup” and Makes Skin “Soft and Dewy”
Amazon New Year's Sale
Amazon’s New Year Sale Is Overflowing With Epic Deals — Here Are the 40 Best, Starting at $4
InStyle Editor-Approved Bras
Lots of InStyle Editor-Approved Bras Are on Sale, and We Found the 7 Best Deals
Hailey Bieber
The 2-in-1 Beauty Product Behind Hailey Bieber’s Birthday Pout Is an Indispensable Part of My Routine