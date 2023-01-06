Scalp Care Is Trending for 2023, and This Popular Hair Growth-Stimulating Set Is 30% Off Right Now

When skincare ingredients began to pop up in products that target areas beyond the face, the process was dubbed “skinification.” It’s changing everything from makeup to body care, and according to Pinterest’s 2023 Trends Forecast, the scalp is next.

If you are one of the many people with a growing interest in scalp care, there is a tried, true, and popular product that you should start your journey with, and it’s currently 30 percent off. Meet the Scalp Care System Kits from Nioxin, which includes the shampoo and conditioner Alyssa Milano said “helped tremendously” with her post-COVID hair loss.

There are six different Nioxin systems created for different hair types ranging from natural hair with light thinning to color-treated hair with progressed thinning. Regardless of which system you choose, the benefits of the Scalp Care Systems are the same — a healthier, cleaner scalp with improved root strength and thickening of strands. Hair purportedly sheds, breaks, and falls out less, which ultimately means a fuller, thicker-looking head of hair.

Amazon

Shop now: $39 (Originally $55); amazon.com

System 2 has nearly 16,000 five-star ratings and the individual shampoo was also one of the most-bought products by InStyle readers in 2022.

One reviewer was already wary of thinning hair as a result of hereditary patterns amongst the women on both sides of her family. “Once I hit my 40s you could start seeing my scalp through my hair. No haircut or coloring could hide it,” after six months of constant use, “I’m thrilled with the results. [The hair has] grown in and the overall health has improved.”

Beauty products don’t always have the same effects on everyone, but between a glowing celebrity review and tens of thousands of five-star ratings, this is the closest you’ll get to a sure thing. Heed Pinterest’s advice and practice scalp care with Nioxin’s System 2 Kit.

