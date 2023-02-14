Pink Paired Her Cut-Out Swimsuit With a Metallic Silver Trench Coat

Between her insane aerial performances, rock-star style, role as a mother, and illustrious music career, there isn't much Pink can't do. Which is exactly why the singer is fronting Women's Health's Limitless Issue in promotion of her new album, Trustfall.

In the cover shoot, the icon showed off her range in a bright coral-colored, one-shoulder swimsuit with a triangular midsection cutout styled with a metallic silver trench coat and matching elongated hoop earrings. The singer's signature blonde pixie cut was flawlessly coiffed, and her glam featured dewy skin and rosy cheeks.

Andrew Macpherson for Womenâs Health

In another look, Pink posed against photography equipment and traded in her one-piece for black high-waisted bottoms and a shiny gunmetal-colored crop top with one sleeve. She accessorized with geometric silver hoop earrings and a chromatic manicure.

Andrew Macpherson for Womenâs Health

In the interview, Pink opened up about her decades-spanning career and how she managed to get to where she is now. “I guess I don’t see limit. I don’t see the end of the road as the end of the road. I just see it as a place to start building. And I bite off more than I can chew, and I ... ferociously attack life," she laughed.

She continued, "I feel like when the going gets tough, that’s when you dig deeper and double down. And I’m constantly saying, ‘What will I do with this one precious life?’ I’m going to do too much. I’m gonna slide in sideways until the end, going, ‘HOLY SHIT, DID YOU SEE THAT!?’”

