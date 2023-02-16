Pink Remembers Being Told That Having Kids Would End Her Career

“I think that’s when my career began.”

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023 @ 12:07PM
pink and her family hollywood walk of fame
Photo:

getty images

Pink is getting candid about the realities of wanting to start a family as a woman in the music industry. When chatting with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the singer opened up about the backlash she faced after voicing her desire to have children back in the early 2010s. 

“Everyone told me, 'If you have children right now, your career's over,’” the performer, who shares two children with husband Carey Hart, recalled. 

On the contrary, Pink then explained that having children actually allowed her career to take on a whole new life, as it gave her the chance to share different, softer sides of herself with the world. 

“Obviously, we're all much more complex than any of that, but when I had a child, I think it softened me to the world, the part that didn't understand me," she shared. "And I think that's when my career began, really. I mean, I did a lot of stuff before that, but really, truly, I think it's when I started to really understand myself and understand the world and my place in it.”

The singer also touched on how her own family dynamic growing up strengthened her desire for the family experience, adding, “Having a family was really important to me because my family life was screwed as a kid, and I'm super affectionate and cuddly and goofy. Just doing music wasn't enough for me.”

She continued, “I was lonely. I was so lonely. It's a very lonely business. I really wanted to have a family, and it was just as important to me as ambition because I didn't want it, if it's just ... if this is the carrot, I've eaten it. I'm still hungry. I'm hungry. I'm empty.”

“I love writing songs. I love singing songs. I love performing. Sitting with a guitar is one of my favorite things I'll ever do, but cuddling with my babies and taking them camping and being dirty for three days is also one of the coolest things I'll ever do,” she concluded.

Related Articles
Kelly ripa ryan seacrest
Ryan Seacrest Is Leaving "Live" and Will Be Replaced By Kelly Ripa's Husband, Mark Consuelos
Hailey Bieber Kendall Jenner Hug at Super Bowl LVI
Hailey Bieber Came to Kendall Jenner's Defense by Addressing Her Most Recent Photoshop Rumors
Ben Affleck Says His Kids Are "Charmed" By His Dunkin' Obsession
Ben Affleck Says His Kids Are "Charmed" By His Dunkin' Obsession
Rihanna Paris fashion week
Rihanna Is Reportedly the "Happiest She Has Ever Been" Since Becoming a Mom
Rihanna
Rihanna's Family Portrait Is the Latest Cover of British 'Vogue'
Gigi Hadid Elle March Cover
Gigi Hadid Said Getting Pregnant With Her Daughter Khai Made Her Crave a More "Stabilized Schedule"
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds New Baby
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are "Very Excited" About Their New Family Addition
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Celebrated Valentine's Day With a Peek at Her Engagement Festivities
NEWS: Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson Had an Emotional Conversation About Protecting Their Kids
Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson Had an Emotional Conversation About Protecting Their Kids
Pink Women's Health Magazine Cover 2023
Pink Paired Her Cut-Out Swimsuit With a Metallic Silver Trench Coat
Penn Badgley You Season 4
Penn Badgley Blames Netflix for Making Serial Killers So Sexy
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Back After Taking a Decade Off to Raise Her Kids
EmRata Courtside Look
Emily Ratajkowski Paired an Itty-Bitty Bra Top With Low-Rise Leggings For a Date Night With Eric Andre
Rihanna Super Bowl Performance 2023
Rihanna Got Candid About How Motherhood Changed Her Life
Kim Kardashian and North Slopes
Kim Kardashian and North West Had an Adorable Mother-Daughter Moment During a Family Ski Trip
Rihanna Pregnant Super Bowl
Yes, Rihanna Is Pregnant Again