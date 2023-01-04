I’m a Fashion Writer, and I’m Snagging This Super Cozy Amazon Sweater Dress While It’s $29

I love jeans. There, I said it. While many may find them uncomfortable and restrictive, jeans are the do-it-all fashion staple that make getting ready a breeze. Sometimes, of course, I wish there was another, more elegant piece that catered to the same style ease. Well, a quick scroll on Amazon showed me there is. Meet the Pink Queen Oversized Sweater Dress; it’s comfy, versatile, and goes with just about everything.

The Pink Queen Sweater Dress is the everyday, must-have that’s currently up to 38 percent off. I can already see it hanging proudly in my closet with its super cozy turtleneck and chunky cable knitting. The ribbed cuffs and side pockets make it all the better, adding dimension to the dress, while the batwing sleeves bring the right amount of movement. Can you tell I’m in love? But I’m not the only one who’s hooked on this discounted find. More than 13,270 Amazon shoppers have given this sweater dress a perfect five-star rating, and they’re sharing just how great it is. “This dress turned out better than I thought,” said one happy shopper. “Not see through at all and very warm.” Another fan called it a “[literal] closet staple,” saying they get “constant compliments'' when they wear it out. Someone else said it’s “super soft and comfy” and even convinced two additional friends to order it after seeing it styled. I could keep going, but you get the point. It’s a dang good find.

Considering the snuggly sweater dress comes in 15 different colors such as black, dark green, and beige, the styling options are nearly limitless. Snag the light blue option and pair it with some classic white sneakers and a baseball cap for a laid-back vibe. Consider the brown color and throw on a matching belt and some nude pumps for an elevated look. Or, snag the black turtleneck dress and add some thigh-high boots along with sheer tights for a cozy, winter date. But, honestly, I think I’ll be wearing mine around the house with some slouchy socks and my favorite Ugg boots.If you rather something a bit snug, go with your usual size or consider sizing down; if you want something oversized and slouchy (me, please!), then think about going up a size.

I can’t predict just how long this Amazon sale will run for (the cuddly sweater dress might just go back to its full price tomorrow), which is why I’m adding it to my cart, stat. My advice? Grab one ASAP before your favorite color skyrockets back to its original price.

