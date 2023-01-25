TikTokers Adore This “Surprisingly High Quality” $40 Lounge Set That’s an Amazon Best-Seller

During these long winter months, it can feel difficult to get out of bed and put together an outfit; especially if you work from home, the temptation to stay in your pajamas all day is too real. That’s why matching lounge sets are a great option; they’ll make you look and feel put together, while keeping you warm and cozy. And right now, both Amazon shoppers and TikTok users are loving this Pink Queen two-piece knit set that’s on sale starting at $40.

Available in 20 colors and patterns, the outfit comes with a long-sleeve henley and matching high-waisted, wide-leg pants. Both pieces are made from a blend of viscose and nylon that’s woven into a waffle-like material. The top has drop shoulders, a high-low hemline with subtle side slits, and four functional buttons along the neckline, while the bottoms have an elastic waistband and a loose fit. Choose from sizes small through extra-large.

There are plenty of ways to style this knit outfit. Around the house, throw it on with a pair of fuzzy socks and cozy slippers for the ultimate cute-yet-comfy look. And for running errands, swap out your slippers for sneakers or mini Ugg boots and add on a warm puffer coat for an effortless on-the-go ensemble.

On TikTok, tons of creators have posted videos raving about the two-piece set. One user confirmed the outfit is “so stinking soft” and “amazing quality,” while another creator called the set their “new everything.” A third TikToker, who recently gave birth, said the outfit makes them “feel put together,” while still providing the stretch, comfort, and flexibility they need postpartum.

In the Amazon reviews section, tons of shoppers also shared their positive experiences with these loungewear pieces. One shopper loves the “fit and lightness of the set,” and another confirmed it “doesn’t feel pajama-y, but is perfect to lounge and do whatever in.” Plus, a third shopper said the pieces are “surprisingly high quality,” given their low price point.

With all this praise, it’s no wonder the Pink Queen two-piece knit set is a number one best-seller on Amazon in the women’s sweatsuits category. Check out more colors of the popular loungewear set below.

