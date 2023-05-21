People With 34DDD Chests Are Encouraging Everyone to Buy This “Really Supportive” $33 Amazon Bikini

The stress of shopping for a swimsuit is real — especially if you have a larger chest size. It’s definitely a struggle to find a bathing suit that offers sufficient support and coverage while also providing a flattering fit. However, there is one bikini in particular that Amazon shoppers of many sizes — even those with a 34DDD bra size — can’t stop raving about.

The Pink Queen High-Waisted Cheeky Bikini has more than 8,940 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon from shoppers who claim that it’s equally figure-flattering and comfortable. The suit is available in sizes S to XXL in 39 solid color and pattern options, ranging from neutrals and neons to animal and floral prints. It features a sporty, scoop-neck cropped bikini top and high-waisted, high cut bottoms. Customers call it the “best bikini” they’ve ever owned, and many shoppers share their height, weight, and bra size in their reviews to showcase the variety of bodies it works for. A handful of shoppers with a 34DDD chest size in particular love how supportive it is.

One shopper with a 34DDD chest left the Pink Queen bikini an enthusiastic review. “The top is perfect, there’s no spillage anywhere and the straps are just tight enough,” they wrote. The bottoms are very high-waisted but they’re not tight or squeezing or anything like that.” Another fan of the suit that referred to themselves as a “curvy girl” with “big hips” said they didn’t think the suit would fit, but was pleasantly surprised. “It fits so perfectly,” they wrote. “I can’t wait to buy this suit in more prints.” Plus, a customer with “38F boobs” was “so excited” that the bikini “actually fit” their chest “and butt.” “I usually have to get a special top for my boobs,” they wrote.

Reviewers often rave about the “great quality” of the Pink Queen bathing suit and even compare it to designer quality. “I normally spend $100 to $200 on swimsuits from designer brands, but figured I’d give this one a try and love it,” wrote one customer, who also noted the bikini was “really supportive” and that they’d “encourage everyone” to buy it. And while the bottoms are high-waisted and have a cheeky fit, shoppers maintain they fit well in “all the right places” and are surprisingly “flattering.” “Hugs you perfectly, isn’t saggy in the butt area, and doesn’t pinch the sides,” one shopper wrote.

And if the crop top style isn’t your jam, Pink Queen has a few other swimsuit offerings, including a strapless version with the same high-waisted bottoms and a similar style with spaghetti straps, both highly-recommended by shoppers.

If you’ve been struggling to find the perfect swimsuit, shop the Pink Queen High-Waisted Cheeky Bikini at Amazon for $33.

