People With 34DDD Chests Are Encouraging Everyone to Buy This “Really Supportive” $33 Amazon Bikini

Customers say it “hugs you perfectly” and fits well in “all the right places.”

By
Leah Groth
Leah Groth
Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a lifestyle writer with over 20 years of experience covering beauty, fashion, health, and wellness. She’s contributed to various top publications and websites including VeryWell, Health, Glamour, and InStyle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 21, 2023 @ 08:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

34DDD Supportive Bikini
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

The stress of shopping for a swimsuit is real — especially if you have a larger chest size. It’s definitely a struggle to find a bathing suit that offers sufficient support and coverage while also providing a flattering fit. However, there is one bikini in particular that Amazon shoppers of many sizes — even those with a 34DDD bra size — can’t stop raving about. 

The Pink Queen High-Waisted Cheeky Bikini has more than 8,940 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon from shoppers who claim that it’s equally figure-flattering and comfortable. The suit is available in sizes S to XXL in 39 solid color and pattern options, ranging from neutrals and neons to animal and floral prints. It features a sporty, scoop-neck cropped bikini top and high-waisted, high cut bottoms. Customers call it the “best bikini” they’ve ever owned, and many shoppers share their height, weight, and bra size in their reviews to showcase the variety of bodies it works for. A handful of shoppers with a 34DDD chest size in particular love how supportive it is.

Pink Queen Women's Crop Top High Waisted Cheeky Bikini Set Two Piece Swimsuits

Amazon

Shop now: $33; amazon.com

Pink Queen Women's Crop Top High Waisted Cheeky Bikini Set Two Piece Swimsuits

Amazon

Shop now: $33; amazon.com

One shopper with a 34DDD chest left the Pink Queen bikini an enthusiastic review. “The top is perfect, there’s no spillage anywhere and the straps are just tight enough,” they wrote. The bottoms are very high-waisted but they’re not tight or squeezing or anything like that.” Another fan of the suit that referred to themselves as a “curvy girl” with “big hips” said they didn’t think the suit would fit, but was pleasantly surprised. “It fits so perfectly,” they wrote. “I can’t wait to buy this suit in more prints.” Plus, a customer with “38F boobs” was “so excited” that the bikini “actually fit” their chest “and butt.” “I usually have to get a special top for my boobs,” they wrote.

Reviewers often rave about the “great quality” of the Pink Queen bathing suit and even compare it to designer quality. “I normally spend $100 to $200 on swimsuits from designer brands, but figured I’d give this one a try and love it,” wrote one customer, who also noted the bikini was “really supportive” and that they’d “encourage everyone” to buy it. And while the bottoms are high-waisted and have a cheeky fit, shoppers maintain they fit well in “all the right places” and are surprisingly “flattering.” “Hugs you perfectly, isn’t saggy in the butt area, and doesn’t pinch the sides,” one shopper wrote.

And if the crop top style isn’t your jam, Pink Queen has a few other swimsuit offerings, including a strapless version with the same high-waisted bottoms and a similar style with spaghetti straps, both highly-recommended by shoppers.

If you’ve been struggling to find the perfect swimsuit, shop the  Pink Queen High-Waisted Cheeky Bikini at Amazon for $33.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Soda Topic Open Toe Buckle Ankle Strap Espadrilles Flatform Wedge Casual Sandal
This Celebrity-Loved Shoe Style Is a Go-To for Summer, and Amazon’s Best-Selling Pair Is Just $40
Editor-Approved Oversized Button-Down
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying This $24 Oversized Button-Down in Every Color for Summer
Woman Wearing Black Shapewear from Target
Shoppers Found the "Most Comfortable" Shapewear, and It’s a $40 Bodysuit From Spanx’s Sister Brand
Related Articles
Rent the Runway sale on Amazon
Here's How to Shop Designers Like Proenza Schouler and Kate Spade Starting at Just $35 on Amazon
Amazonâs Secret Viral Beauty Curation
Amazon’s Viral Beauty Storefront Is Overflowing With Hidden Gems, Including the 5 Products I Use Every Day
Editor-Approved Oversized Button-Down
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying This $24 Oversized Button-Down in Every Color for Summer
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Wore the Preppy Trend That Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa Are Fans of, Too
Amazonâs Top Best-Selling Breezy Dress Comes In 39 Styles and Itâs âPerfect For Summerâ
This “Light and Airy” Amazon Dress Is “Perfect for Summer” — and on Sale for Just $33
Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing- Hydrating Oil
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Now-$8 Cuticle Oil That “Performs Miracles” on Dry, Brittle Nails
Woman Wearing Black Shapewear from Target
Shoppers Found the "Most Comfortable" Shapewear, and It’s a $40 Bodysuit From Spanx’s Sister Brand
Here Are Amazonâs Top 10 Most Popular Breezy Blouses to Snag Before Summer â and Theyâre All Under $50
Summer Blouses Are Taking Over Amazon’s Best-Sellers List, and These Are the 10 Styles Shoppers Love Most
Pamela Anderson and Demi Moore Are Already Wearing the Heck Out of Summer 2023âs Biggest Bikini Trend
Pamela Anderson and Demi Moore Are Already Wearing the Heck Out of Summer 2023’s Biggest Bikini Trend
Neutrogena hydroboost
Shoppers With Mature Skin Rely on This Now-$16 Plumping Serum for a “Refreshed” Appearance
Gigi Hadid Keeps Wearing the Sporty Dad Sandals That Shoppers Call the "Best Summer Shoes"
The Sporty Dad Sandal Brand Gigi Hadid and Minka Kelly Wear Is Going to Be Everywhere This Summer
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss Just Wore the Controversial Shoe Trend People Love to Hate
Jergens Collagen Tanning Lotion
Shoppers Say Their Skin "Looks and Feels Better" After Using This $10 Firming Tanning Lotion
Under-Eye Patches Soften Fine Lines
Shoppers Say These Under-Eye Patches “Soften” Fine Lines in 15 Minutes — and They’re Less Than $1 Apiece
Martha Stewart SI Trend
Martha Stewart's Iconic, Sexy Cover Shoot Hit on Multiple Major Swimwear Trends of Summer 2023
Amazon's No. 1 Best-Selling Platform Sandal Is From the Polarizing Shoe Brand People Love or Hate
Amazon's No. 1 Best-Selling Platform Sandal Is From the Polarizing Shoe Brand People Either Love or Hate