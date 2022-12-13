9 Celebrity Pink Hair Ideas to Inspire Your Next Look

Being able to play with our hair color and switch it up as we please has to be one of our favorite things about living in the 21st century. The ability to transform from a brunette to blonde, or from green hair to purple, gives us the autonomy to express ourselves just for the hell of it. And one of the most fun colors on the block? Pink, of course.

Barbiecore is obviously having a moment, but celebrities have been sporadically sporting pink hair for years. We've seen every shade from dark pink tips to a full bubblegum pink look. And as we watch our favorite A-listers dip their toes into this fun and unexpected shade, it's inspired us to think about doing the same.

So, we rounded up some of the best pink hair color ideas as seen on our favorite celebrities. From Rihanna's bubblegum pink pixie and Megan Fox's pastel waves to Lizzo's magenta curls and Avril Lavigne's signature pink streaks — here are some of the best looks to inspire your next trip to the salon.