Beauty Hair Hair Color 9 Celebrity Pink Hair Ideas to Inspire Your Next Look From Lizzo's magenta curls to Megan Fox's pastel waves. By Pia Velasco Published on December 13, 2022 @ 05:00PM Being able to play with our hair color and switch it up as we please has to be one of our favorite things about living in the 21st century. The ability to transform from a brunette to blonde, or from green hair to purple, gives us the autonomy to express ourselves just for the hell of it. And one of the most fun colors on the block? Pink, of course. Barbiecore is obviously having a moment, but celebrities have been sporadically sporting pink hair for years. We've seen every shade from dark pink tips to a full bubblegum pink look. And as we watch our favorite A-listers dip their toes into this fun and unexpected shade, it's inspired us to think about doing the same. So, we rounded up some of the best pink hair color ideas as seen on our favorite celebrities. From Rihanna's bubblegum pink pixie and Megan Fox's pastel waves to Lizzo's magenta curls and Avril Lavigne's signature pink streaks — here are some of the best looks to inspire your next trip to the salon. Here's Everything You Should Consider Before Dyeing Your Hair Pink 01 of 09 Megan Fox Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images For a full Barbiecore moment, match pastel pink hair to your eye makeup, outfit, and nails — like Megan Fox. 02 of 09 Lizzo For a hot pink moment, do as Lizzo did and throw on a fuchsia wig or dye your hair a matching shade. You'll be looking good as hell. 03 of 09 Hailey Bieber Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic The soft pink shade gives this tousled lob a certain femininity. Throw Bieber's flower crown into the mix and you've got yourself one hell of a romantic look. 04 of 09 Emily Ratajkowski EmRata's beachy waves look ten times cooler with this pastel, almost peachy pink tint. Paired with dramatic, sparkly, rose gold eye makeup — the combo is a total killer 05 of 09 Rihanna Noel Vasquez/GC Images Give your pixie a little extra spunk by dressing it up in your favorite pink shade, as RiRi did with this wig in 2014. It's cute, fun, and hella playful. 06 of 09 Avril Lavigne Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Variety 2007 called, and we love it. Dip your ends into a hot pink die for a rockstar look perfect for any Sk8r girls and boys. 07 of 09 Kristen Stewart Nothing screams "cool" more than someone confidently rocking their natural roots loud and proud. Stewart did just that at a 2019 award's ceremony, rocking grown-out pink streaks that contrasted her brunette hair. 08 of 09 Nicki Minaj Michael Tran/FilmMagic For a big impact, opt for a head full of bubblegum pink hair. We love how these long waves look on Minaj and how they play up her icy pink lips. 09 of 09 Kaia Gerber "Pink is punk," wrote the model in the caption of this Instagram photo, and we couldn't agree more. The laid-back look is equally edgy as it is pretty.