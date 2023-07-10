I’m a Picky Fashion Editor, but Even I Can’t Resist These 5 Amazon Prime Day Finds

Picky is my middle name. Okay, my real middle name on my birth certificate is Victoria, but I might as well change it because, if you know me, you know that I don’t settle — for anything. I need the best of the best, because, hey, I’m picky and have an acquired taste, but that also makes me really great at advising you on what to buy, because I don’t just buy anything these days.

Shopping smart is the best way to buy, and it’s something I’ve learned to do with the guidance of my mom (thanks, mom!), and the fact that I have a job that requires me to, well, hone my shopping skills. I’m also a conscious buyer, because a) I care about Mother Earth and b) I need to be mindful of the space I have in my one-bedroom apartment with limited closets. That said, I’m still stocking up on a few things this Prime Day, and if you’re curious about what’s made it into my highly curated online shopping cart, check out my selection below.

From a fresh pair of blues from a Sarah Jessica Parker-worn brand to cute bow-embellished mules that are certain to make all your summer outfits look ultra cute, shop all the things I’m eyeing, ahead.

7 For All Mankind Ultra High-Rise Cropped Jo Jeans

Amazon

Jeans! Jeans! Jeans! Let’s hear it for these jeans. I’m a steadfast 7 For All Mankind fan, and have been ever since the early aughts. To this day, the brand maintains its relevance thanks to its mastering of the ideal denim formula — comfy, stretchy, but flattering. These jeans, which are currently on major sale, are exactly what my denim drawer has been missing; that relaxed, wide-leg silhouette is ideal for summer while the single distressed knee adds some grunge and edge.

Yummie Short-Sleeve Seamless Shaping Thong Bodysuit

Amazon

Something changed in me this year — I’ve become a die-hard bodysuit fan. I’ve always liked them, but somewhere along the way, that appreciation turned into utter love, and that’s why whenever I see a good bodysuit (on sale!), you can bet that I’ll make it mine. This Yummie one-piece is like the ideal find, though, because it combines shaping powers for a super flattering fit with a practical element: The top is made with the brand’s outlast technology that pulls heat away from the body to keep you cool even when it’s anything but outside.

Sam Edelman Pia Heels

Amazon

Talk about a pair of heels made for walking. These Sam Edelman mules are about as cute as a pair of slip-ons heels can get, and I see big things in the footwear future for anything bow-embellished, which is exactly why I’m hopping on the trend before everyone else. Picture these with some dark-wash blue jeans and a cropped white tank top — so Hailey Bieber, right? Right.

Hanky Panky Supima Cotton Original Rise Thong

Amazon

If I sound like a broken record, sorry not sorry, but Hanky Panky makes some of the best underwear in the game, and trust me when I say I’ve tried it all. My drawers are stocked with thongs, briefs, and more from the Jennifer Aniston-worn brand, and I’d be silly not to add a few more pairs to my collection while they’re on sale. Why? Because this is my sale-shopping mentality: Buy a few new things you really love, and buy a few trusty staples you already know you love. It’s all about balance, folks!

Reebok Club C Double Geo Sneaker

Amazon

One can never own too many white sneakers, period. I stand by that statement, and no one can convince me otherwise, and you know why? Because I have so many shoes, and my most-worn styles are, without a doubt, all of my white sneakers. Leather sneakers! Canvas sneakers! Slip-on sneakers! I have it all, but what I don’t have is these super-cool platform Reebok Club C sneakers that'll take all of my summer looks to new heights.

