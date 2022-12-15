I’m a Picky Fashion Editor, but Even I Would be Head Over Heels for These 15 Gifts

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned to tone down my pickiness — in some aspects of my life, that is. I’m less picky about food (hey, I’ll try anything once) and the places I go (there's so much to explore), but I haven’t toned down my selectiveness in two key areas: my dating life — because, ladies, we have standards — and the products I like. Let’s just say that in my time working in fashion, I’ve come accustomed to a certain standard of products. I wouldn’t call myself boujee, but I would say that I have an elevated taste that might be hard to please.

Naturally, this makes me quite the annoying gift receiver (sorry, mom!). Don’t get me wrong: I am thankful for every single thing I have ever gotten from family and friends, but they even tell me that I’m so hard to shop for. It’s funny, really, the amount of times I’ve received this exact text from close ones: “What do you want, I don’t know what to get you,” to which I usually respond, “Nothing,” which I genuinely do mean. Blame it on my pickiness and my job, which blesses me with an influx of products to try that I probably wouldn’t get my hands on in the first place.

This year, I decided to sit down and create a Christmas wish list for my picky old self, something I was inspired to do by a friend who told me about an Excel spreadsheet that she and family create every year. Each member writes down what they would like to receive, split into categories like out-of-reach items that are a bit of a splurge and low-key pieces that are more easily attainable (like makeup, socks, you get the idea). It’s brilliant, really! The gift-giver doesn’t have the stress of thinking too much about what to get while the gift-receiver will get something they actually want. It’s win-win.

I thought long and hard about what I wanted this year, and instead of putting them into a spreadsheet, I’m sharing them here (hi again, mom!), rounding up all the things, from beauty kits to headphones to a stunningly gorgeous Italian leather bag to a getaway in upstate New York that this picky editor (me) would happily find under the tree this year. Have a picky person you’re shopping for? They’ll probably like the below picks, too.

Michael M Signature 4-Millimeter Huggies

I love big hoops, but what I love even more right now? Cute huggies like these from Michael M. They’re a bit understated than their (literally) bigger sister, but still add the perfect dose of luxe to a look. They’re pricey, but I know this is something I’ll wear for years (decades?) to come.

Getaway House Getaway

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve become a fan of gifting “experiences,” which is exactly what it sounds like. It’s not a thing — i.e., a tangible product — but rather a moment, a trip, something that might seem fleeting but will stick with you forever. A trip upstate to one of these ultra-cute Getaway Houses? It’s my dream gift.

Everlane Ribbed Sweater Socks

I don’t know if this makes me old — I did just turn 29 — but I’m a big fan of socks. I’m not sure when I turned into a self-proclaimed sock-fanatic, but I do know that nothing beats the feeling of slipping into a cuddly, cozy pair and dancing around your apartment, which is why these cute Everlane Sweater Socks are at the top of my wish list.

Cuup the Lurex Lounge Bundle

If New Years Eve was a lounge set, it would be this three-piece Cuup look, complete with coordinating undies, a tank top, and a robe. It’s shiny! It’s sparkly! It’s so luxe! Plus, you’re saving $34 when you buy the bundle. It’s basically a steal.

Cleobella Leather Jacket

I think investment pieces make the best kind of gift, and this Gorgeous (with a capital G) leather jacket is exactly that: a topper you will reach for again and again. If it’s too much to spend on your own, you could always split the cost with a family member.

Hill House Ellie Nap Dress

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who wouldn’t be happy to get a Hill House Nap Dress, even me. This luxe velvet one is particularly on point for the cold-weather season — in fact, I bet you that whoever gets this dress will unwrap it and be propelled to put it on right away. It’s that good.

Ilia the Complexion Set

One safe gift? A cute makeup set, and anything from Ilia is certain to be a winner. I swear by anything the brand creates, and this complexion set is a major steal — a $123 value for $78.

Kyha Claudette Satin Pyjama

Silky, sexy pajamas are like music to my ears. Last year, I would be totally fine with sleeping in an extra-large shirt, but this year, I’ve totally transitioned into a PJ person, and this set from Kyha is truly a dream come true.

M.Gemi the Eleonora Oversized Crescent Bag

This isn’t your average ol’ bag; it’s a cool Italian bag that’s set to get you endless compliments. It’s roomy enough to store all your day-to-day essentials (even a laptop), but doesn’t look like your average work tote, making it totally suitable for day-to-night wear. I can’t get over the chic crescent shape, either.

“Happily Grey: Stories, Souvenirs, and Everyday Wonders From the Life in Between”

One gift that anyone will love? A beautiful coffee table book, and this one from Mary Lawless Lee is an absolute treasure. Not only is her story beautiful and oh-so- inspiring, but the images are *chef’s kiss.* It’s the best 224 pages you’ll flip through.

Ring Concierge Diamond Initial Bracelet

Cute initial necklace, meet cute initial bracelet — a match made in accessory heaven. That said, anything from Ring Concierge is certain to be an under-the-tree winner, though something like an understated bracelet just reads so posh.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

This one’s a splurge, but it’s going to win you gifting awards — literally. If you have someone who’s super into music, always on the go traveling, or a tech nerd who appreciates the latest and greatest, these Bowers & Wilkins headphones will change their lives. The sound is so clear and crisp and the design is impeccable.

Cariuma OCA Low Off-White Canvas

Give me a pair of Cariuma sneakers and I’ll give you my heart. Okay, it’s not that easy, but let’s just say that that’s one way to earn brownie points with me. Bonus: With each pair purchased, the brand will plant two trees in the Brazilian Rainforest. Love!

EF Collection Baby Diamond Star and Gold Moon Necklace

The minute I saw Jennifer Lopez wearing this stunning hummingbird necklace from EF Collection, I knew I had to have it — or at least something similar. That’s why I’m eyeing this stunning star and moon necklace that’s utterly whimsical and TBH, magical. The best part? InStyle readers can save 15 percent on their purchase when they use the code INSTYLE15 at checkout.

Creed Acqua Fiorentina Body Lotion

Lotion, lotion, lotion, everybody! But this one isn’t just a regular lotion — I’ve heard nothing but great things about this ultra-luxe Creed Acqua Fiorentina buy will have you smelling good for hours on end. Its luxurious, milky formula means baby soft, delicious-smelling skin is right this way. Thanks, mom!

