Phoebe Philo Is Finally Returning to Fashion

After years of (not-so-patiently) waiting, fans of Phoebe Philo have a reason to celebrate: the legendary creative director is finally making her return to the fashion industry.

News of the monumental moment broke after an Instagram account branded with the icon’s name appeared overnight, sharing a rather cryptic (but incredibly exciting) announcement to its profile on Thursday morning. “Our inaugural collection will be revealed and available on our website, pheoebephilo.com, in September 2023,” the post read. “We will be opening for registration in July 2023 and look forward to being back in touch then.”

Although no additional details were provided, the simple message was all Philo’s direct-to-consumer brand needed to create quite a stir in the fashion community. Aside from the photo itself racking up nearly 30,000 likes in just three hours, the account has already accumulated over 54,000 followers.

The brand’s official post comes just over a year after Philo originally intended for the line to launch in January 2022 (a release date that she announced even earlier in June 2021), and nearly six years since she departed from Celine (when it was still Céline) in 2017.