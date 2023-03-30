The Makeup-Melting Cleanser From an Oprah-Favorite Brand Is 50% Off — but Only for the Next 24 Hours

If there’s one celebrity whose advice I will always follow, it’s Oprah’s, whose Favorite Things list has essentially made her the OG influencer. It’s thanks to that very tested-and-loved list that our InStyle team has become Spanx-obsessed and inclined to opt for a micro crossbody bag as opposed to an oversized tote. And it’s also her product recommendations that’s put skincare brand Philosophy on my radar. 

Oprah once proclaimed love for the brand’s Hope in a Jar moisturizer in 2010, calling it “hands down the best”— and right now, another shopper-favorite product is on sale at Ulta during the retailer’s 21 Days of Beauty. For the next 24 hours, Philosophy’s Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser, formulated to to melt away makeup and impurities, is 50 percent off. Given that one sells every 53 seconds per the brand (yes, seriously), you’ll want to grab it before it sells out.

Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser

Ulta

Shop now: $17 (Originally $33); ulta.com

The Purity Made Simple Cleanser is, as the name suggests, simple. Made with meadowfoam oil, which seals in moisture, softens skin, and can even aid in reducing the appearance of wrinkles, the paraben-free cleanser works to deep clean pores, remove makeup and excess oil, and leave skin feeling hydrated. In a study conducted by Philosophy, 91 percent of participants said the cleanser left their skin looking and feeling refreshed after one use.

Ulta shoppers have also made their love for the cleanser clear, with more than 4,700 perfect five-star ratings. “It removes every trace of makeup including waterproof mascara… I always come back to this because I have found nothing else that compares,” wrote one customer. A 65-year-old shopper who deemed it the “the best facial cleanser” said they’ve been using it “for 20 years [and] will not wash with any other product.” “My skin is soft, supple, and never feels dry or oily,” they raved. And an 80-year-old customer even said it transformed their “dry, sensitive skin:” “My skin looks and feels years younger!”

Don’t wait, this top-rated cleanser will only be half-off at Ulta for the next 24 hours — and it might just sell out before that.

