This Pore-Shrinking Mask From an Oprah-Favorite Brand Has Been My Go-To for 5 Years — and It’s Half Off

But only for today.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 21, 2023 @ 12:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Philosophy Pore Extraction Mask Sale
Photo:

Philosophy/ InStyle

If you were to inspect the skin along my nose (please don’t) you’d notice a constellation of greige-y dots; a manifestation of excess sebum production and, consequently, visible pore congestion. Known as sebaceous filaments (and often mistaken for blackheads) the drab dots are impossible to eliminate entirely. Naturally, I’ve tried to minimize the root cause — via extraction tools and sebum-squelching toners and serums. Of all the solutions I’ve tried, the Pore Extraction Mask from Philosophy is among the best.

Hailing from a brand used by the likes of Oprah (a Philosophy moisturizer even made an appearance in her famous Favorite Things list), the mask secured its spot on my skincare shelf in 2018, and has remained unassailable. For my fellow people plagued by pore congestion — sebaceous filaments, blackheads, or whiteheads — the mask is worth every penny; and even more so today, as it’s 50 percent off during Ulta’s Love Your Skin event.

Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Exfoliating Clay Mask

Ulta

Shop now: $19 (Originally $37), ulta.com 

The Philosophy Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Exfoliating Clay Mask clears excess oil, dirt, debris, and sebum from pores, thus reducing their apparent size and prominence. Its pore-purging speed is unparalleled: A single 10-minute application reveals significantly smaller-looking pores alongside my nose.

The magic behind the mask is a trio of oil-thwarting, skin-sloughing ingredients: Kaolin clay, which absorbs excess sebum, salicylic acid, an oil-soluble acid that breaks down grime, and natural exfoliants, which provide gentle physical exfoliation. By breaking through grime, hoovering oil, and nixing debris, these ingredients visibly reduce pore prominence — and quickly. After a single use, my pores appear much smaller. 

As per the instructions, I allow the mask to sit on my oily regions — always my nose; sometimes my entire T-Zone — skin for up to 10 minutes. When I’m particularly in need of a deep clean, I apply the mask in circular motions to dry skin, which intensifies the physical exfoliation. Like all Philosophy products, this mask is easy on the olfactories (which, given its proximity to my nostrils, is a notable pro); the scent is creamy and bright, reminiscent of lemon custard. 

Shoppers who share my sebum-spurred strife love this mask, too. One reviewer calls the results “very satisfying.” Another shopper says their blackheads are “gone” after a few uses, calling the mask “perfect for the T-zone.” 

If you’re plagued by visibly packed pores, the Philosophy pore-extracting mask is worth the splurge, and even more so while it’s half price — which, friendly reminder, is only for today. Time’s ticking.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

MAC Cosmetics Skincare Launch
MAC’s New Makeup-Enhancing Skincare Line Is Here, and It Gave My Dull Complexion a Glowing Boost
I Tried This TikTok-Loved $11 Eye Tint, and It Works Better Than Concealers Double the Price
I Tried the $11 Eye Tint Everyone Is Talking About, and It Works Better Than Concealers Double the Price
Meryl Streep Boots
Meryl Streep’s Rare Outing Included This Ultra-Cozy, Supermodel-Loved Boot Trend That’s Everywhere This Season
Related Articles
The Best-Selling Moisturizer That Shoppers Call âHeavenâ in a Jar Just Got Reformulated for Winter
The Best-Selling Moisturizer That Shoppers Call “Heaven” in a Jar Just Got an Upgrade for Winter
Evolvetogether KN96 restock
My Mom and I Have Exclusively Worn These Face Masks for 3 Years — and They Just Restocked
This Editor-Approved Cleansing Balm That âMelts Offâ Waterproof Mascara Is Now 50% Off
Shoppers Say This Cleansing Balm “Removes Stubborn Makeup” Without Stripping Skin — and It’s Half-Off Right Now
THE SPLURGE: Dior Serum Launch
Dior's Latest Launch Is the Most Luxe Anti-Aging Serum You'll Ever Use
Laneige lip glowy balm
The $17 Balm Version of This Viral Lip Mask Is a Favorite of Amazon Shoppers for “Making Lips Super Soft and Moisturized”
My Mom and I Both Use These Best-Selling Makeup-Removing Wipes Every Night â and They're $5 a Pack
My Mom and I Both Use These Best-Selling Makeup-Removing Wipes Every Night — and They're Just $5 a Pack
Over 5,000 Shoppers Say this $15 Retinol is Better than Creams "That Cost Hundreds of Dollars"
Reviewers Say This $13 Retinol Cream Beats Products “That Cost Hundreds of Dollars”
Shoppers Love This âCreamy but Lightâ Brightening Moisture That Is Now 50% Off
Shoppers Call This Half-Off Brightening Cream a “Blanket of Moisture” for Their Skin
5 New Beauty Releases That Are Already Blowing Up on TikTok
5 New Beauty Releases That Are Already Blowing Up on TikTok
Ourself CPC - This Lip Conditioner Is the Only One Keeping My Chapped Lips Hydrated
This Dermatologist-Developed Lip Conditioner Is the Only One That Successfully Hydrates My Chapped Lips
Vegamour Eyebrow Serum Review
This Hair Growth Serum Has Helped My Thin ‘90s Brows Look So Much Fuller
Essential Summer Skincare Tips From Dermatologists
6 Essential Summer Skincare Tips From Dermatologists
The Best Luxury Skincare Brands
The 16 Best Luxury Skincare Brands of 2023
Dream Sleep
Slugging Never Worked for Me Until I Found This Non-Sticky Solution From Camila Mendes' Skincare Brand
Amazon secret winter skincare section
PSA: Amazon Has a Secret Section of Winter Skincare Products Starting at $14
Clinique All About Eyes
This “Holy Grail” Moisturizing Eye Cream Makes Lines “Vanish,” and It’s Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom