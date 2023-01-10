This Wrinkle- and Hyperpigmentation-Fighting Moisturizer Is a Fast Favorite Among Shoppers With Mature Skin

Try it on sale.

Sophie Wirt
Published on January 10, 2023 @ 10:30PM

Philosophy Moisturizer sale
If the number of repeat buyers is indicative of a product’s effectiveness, the Philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker is golden. The brand, which boasts similarly stellar skincare classics, including one used by Oprah —  is offering 25 percent off its 0.5-ounce jar of Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker, rendering it a mere $18.

This daytime anti-aging cream features a lightweight feel and layers seamlessly with serums, SPF, and foundation. Despite its airy feel, however, it’s chock-full of heavy-hitting anti-agers. Chief among them is vitamin C, which brightens skin and fades hyperpigmentation, including sun-induced spots, which tend to crop up with age. Hyaluronic acid — the ultimate skin-quencher — plumps skin on contact, making fine lines (which can be exacerbated by dryness) appear finer almost instantly. Rounding out the trio are peptides, packed into the formula for their collagen and elastin-promoting properties. Per the brand, this triad of antiagers works both in the short term and over time. 

Many shoppers, particularly those who have mature skin, swear the moisturizer imparts visible anti-aging results — and quickly. According to one reviewer, who slathers the product on their neck and decolletage, it “greatly reduce[s] chest and neck wrinkles.” In a similar, line-reducing vein, another shopper says it “has made those fine lines around my eyes barely noticeable,” after only a month of daily use; “I just ordered my second jar,” they add. Another repeat buyer calls the cream their favorite skincare product, adding, “I never let myself run out.” Yet another, who’s halfway through their first jar and has already seen “small lines disappear,” says they’re “definitely going to purchase again,” while another fan says it “did what other wrinkle creams can’t” for their fine lines and overall tone.  

If you’re looking to stock up — be it for the first time or the one hundredth time — on this fan-favorite anti-aging moisturizer, now’s an excellent time to do so. Snag the Philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker while it’s on sale — but hurry. With all the shopper-loyalists who swear by the stuff, it could plausibly sell out.

