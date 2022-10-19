When it comes to aging, we put a lot of focus on our face. We’re constantly searching for the newest eye creams to reduce crow's feet and serums that dissolve wrinkles, but often we end up neglecting the rest of our skin. It’s like applying self tanner and forgetting to come back to the hands, an immediate giveaway that the sunkissed glow came from a bottle. And as anyone who’s watched a Vogue “Beauty Secrets” video knows, no matter how much time and effort you put into your face, signs of aging are still going to be clear if you neglect your neck and hands.

While we’re still on the hunt for the single Fountain-of-Youth product that gives all-over, ageless results, we did happen upon a body lotion from an Oprah-approved brand designed to firm aging skin — and it’s available on Amazon for only $26.

Philosophy’s Amazing Grace Firming Body Emulsion was created with dry, aging, and wrinkled skin in mind. The customer-favorite lotion nourishes the skin with rich ingredients like shea butter, as well as olive and macadamia oil, while antioxidant-rich and firming ingredients, like glycerin, help revive and tighten aging skin. And while I’ll trust any brand Oprah recommends, she’s not the only one who loves it. Philosophy's product has garnered quite the following, with over 2,900 five-star reviews and counting on Amazon.

One customer noted near-immediate firming, writing that, “results were visible within three to four days,” adding that, “[My] skin seems tighter, with a poreless sort of airbrushed appearance.” A 55-year-old customer noticed similar results, writing that their skin “appears smoother and tighter after using it.” Another added that this balm “smooths those wrinkles on the inside of my arms.”

And while the results are arguably the most important aspect, customers can’t stop commenting on the scent, which carries notes of bergamot, muguet blossoms, and musk. “I always get compliments on the fragrance,” wrote one customer, while another noted that the smell, “lasts shower to shower.” Another even considers this their signature fragrance, writing, “I have received compliments from strangers, friends, family and coworkers over the years on how wonderful I smell…[While] I still love the Chanel perfumes, this one’s my everyday go-to when I don’t want to dominate the room with my scent.”

To nourish and firm your skin — while receiving one compliment after another — opt for Philosophy’s Amazing Grace Body Emulsion, available today on Amazon for $26.