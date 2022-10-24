Oprah's Favorite Toothbrush Is Only $26 During Amazon's Holiday Beauty Sale

It's almost as cheap as it was during Black Friday 2021.

Published on October 24, 2022

Oprah's Favorite Toothbrush Is Only $26 During Amazon's Holiday Beauty Sale
I’ve spent the better part of fall 2022 waiting — waiting for Greta Gerwig to release the Barbie trailer, waiting for Super Bowl Halftime-performer Rihanna to drop a new album, and waiting for Oprah to grace us with her annual Favorite Things. As of this week, still nothing on all fronts, so until then, I’ll keep browsing Barbiecore styles, shopping Fenty’s viral lip glosses, and revisiting Oprah’s 2021 Favorite Things list, where luckily things are starting to drop in price as deals season approaches — including the mogul’s go-to toothbrush.

As part of Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale, the retailer has discounted thousands of customer-favorite beauty products as a pre-holiday treat, and you can get the Oprah-approved electric toothbrush at a Black Friday-worthy price. Starting today, the Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush is on sale for 35 percent off, meaning you can add it to your cart for just $26. 

Amazon early Black Friday deals
Amazon

Shop now: $26 (Originally $40); amazon.com

The rechargeable toothbrush has a two-minute timer that takes the guesswork out of brushing, a battery life designed to last up to 30 days, and tapered bristles that give off micro-vibrations for a truly deep clean. You can get it in four sleek colors, including forest green, peach, black, and ivory, and it comes with a lightweight travel case, too. If you’re looking to save even more money, the brand’s battery-powered version is also on sale, for just $17. (Yes, seriously.)

best-electric-toothbrush-Philips One by Sonicare

Amazon

Shop now: $17 (Originally $25); amazon.com

In addition to the Oprah stamp of approval, the customer-loved toothbrush has over 13,600 five-star ratings on Amazon. Many customers noted that the compact design made it ideal for traveling, with one person writing that it “fits perfectly into [their] overnight bag.” Another added that they wanted to take the electric toothbrush they already owned on trips but “could not find any foreign adaptors for [it],” which led them to grab the battery-operated option, which they deemed “perfect for travel” and “easy to assemble and use.”

And while I found the toothbrush thanks to Oprah, others were recommended it by their dentist. One dentist-referred customer loves how the timer “helps to make sure that [their] teeth are being properly cleaned,” while another wrote that they had used Quip for three years, but found that the Philips brush was  “truly a better option.” “The brush feels cleaner and smaller, [helping it] really reach everywhere it needs to,” they wrote.

Thanks to Amazon’s sale, we can stop dreading our next dentist visit while saving a little money. Grab the Oprah-approved electric toothbrush from Philips today while both the rechargeable and battery-powered models are on sale.

