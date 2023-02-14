Pharrell Williams Is Officially Louis Vuitton's Men’s Creative Director

The house has been without an official leader since the passing of Virgil Abloh.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on February 14, 2023
After Virgil Abloh's unexpected passing, Louis Vuitton worked to maintain his artistic vision without an official creative director for its men's line. Today, the storied French brand, which has expanded beyond its roots as a trunkmaker to include accessories, ready-to-wear, and even home goods, announced via Instagram that Pharrell Williams would be leading the men's designs at the maison.

"Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome Pharrell Williams as its new Men’s Creative Director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men's Fashion Week in Paris," the caption reads. "Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion — establishing himself as a cultural global icon over the past twenty years. The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit, and entrepreneurship."

Rumors of Pharrell taking the mantle at LV started not long after Abloh's passing, with several outlets pointing out that he'd be a perfect fit for the brand. The musician and style icon was a longtime supporter and friend of Abloh. His fashion credentials, beyond his personal style, include a partnership with Chanel — he designed a collection and was the first male fashion ambassador for the line — and an ongoing collaboration with Tiffany & Co

“I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director," a statement from Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s chairman and CEO, reads. "His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

