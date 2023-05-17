I Tried the Viral, Tightening Eye Cream That Sold Out Too Many Times to Count — and the Results Were Instant

I’m no stranger to under-eye bags. I have genetic dark circles and a fair complexion, and my late-night bedtime doesn’t do me any favors. Plus, now that it’s allergy season, my eye area is in desperate need of a pick-me-up — and luckily, I found the perfect solution for just $38 at Amazon. The Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Eye Tightener is my little secret for firming up my under-eye bags in minutes. And, I’m not the only fan of the product; it recently gained viral traction for its shocking results, and the company itself said in a press release that the eye cream sold out too many times to count.

The wildly popular skin tightener is unique to other under-eye products in that it provides instant results, as its name suggests. Firming is visible in just three minutes, and its effects can last the entire day. While it may sound like pure magic, the Instant FirmX’s power is thanks to its all-star ingredients, including a proprietary blend of silicates and seaweed extract to tighten the skin, along with a powerful peptide complex to reduce puffiness.

Though its results are quite extraordinary, the product’s application process is simple — gently massage a pea-sized amount in upward strokes onto completely clean, dry skin. I’ve found that using a makeup brush for this step, as recommended by the brand, allows for a thin layer and helps to avoid white residue once dry. And, while the product targets under-eyes and crow’s feet, it can also be used between and beneath your eyebrows — just be sure to avoid your actual eyelids. Then, after just three to five minutes, watch as your wrinkles and bags disappear before your eyes — trust me on this one.

As if its frequently sold-out status and millions of TikTok views don’t say enough, the product is also a leading Amazon best-seller in eye treatment creams, making it a clear customer-favorite. One 74-year-old shopper said it makes them “look 10 years younger,” while another 74-year-old said they’ve “tried every eye product” for tightening, and this is “the only product that has ever worked” to eliminate “the tired under-eye look.” A 72-year-old reviewer even called the skin tightener “a miracle,” adding that people “cannot believe” their age when they’re wearing it. That same shopper went on to say “you can literally watch your eye bags disappear as it dries.”

See what all the hype is about, and shop the Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Eye Tightener for less than $40 at Amazon.