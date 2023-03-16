Shoppers in Their 50s “Cannot Believe” That My Favorite Eye Patches Brighten Dark Circles in Just “15 Minutes”

Thanks to my genetics, allergies, and typically late bedtime, I’m greeted by deep, dark under-eye circles every morning. It feels like I’ve tried everything under the sun to get rid of them (besides actually going to sleep earlier), but only a few products have made a noticeable difference. My favorite? The Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches. Not only do the under-eye masks transform my puffy morning complexion, but they’re made with 24-karat gold, adding an extra glam factor to my daily regimen — a major bonus. Shop the gel patches directly on Amazon with fast and free shipping if you’re a Prime Member (or sign up for a free, 30-day trial).

The 24-Karat Gold Pure Luxury Lift and Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches combat dryness, puffiness, and aging effects by tightening and brightening the targeted under-eye area. They’re made with the ultimate rescue ingredients, including 24-karat gold and colloidal gold for firming, caffeine for brightening, and hydrolyzed collagen to diminish the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and crow’s feet. According to the brand, the luxe eye masks provide an instant cooling sensation, showing clear results in just 10 minutes. To use, gently apply the patches to a clean, dry under-eye area, leave on for up to 15 minutes, discard, and enjoy your youthful glow. A pack of 30 pairs is available for $75 on Amazon — and trust me, it’s worth it.

Amazon

Shop now: $75; amazon.com

I have never been an early bird, but the refreshing eye masks truly make me excited to get out of bed in the morning. I incorporate them into my skincare routine when I need an extra pick-me-up, and they certainly have not disappointed; my dark circles are brighter, my eyes are less puffy, and I feel like my makeup even applies smoother thanks to the masks’ hydrating results. Apart from the obvious effects, there’s no denying that the hydra-gels feel incredible. They’re cooling and soothing, and their subtle lavender scent is just the icing on the cake. I mean it when I say that nothing makes me feel more luxurious than starting my day with 24-karat gold skincare.

Amazon shoppers share the same positive reviews, giving the product over 1,800 five-stars for a near-perfect overall rating. One 50-year-old customer tried a number of alternatives, but since opting for the Peter Thomas Roth patches, they “cannot believe” the effects. After leaving them on for just “15 minutes,” they said their under-eyes were “brighter- and healthier-looking” — meaning, “bye, bye wrinkles!” A different shopper with mature skin said they’ve “gotten many compliments on how young [they] look” since using the masks, adding that “the cost is worth it” for “great results.” Another customer confirmed, “They really do hydrate, brighten, and smooth [their] eyes,” while someone else said the patches “make a noticeable difference” in giving them a “more rested” look.

Say goodbye to your under-eye circles and morning puffiness with the Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches at Amazon.

