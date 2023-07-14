Shoppers in Their 50s Say Their Skin “Looks Better Now” Than in Their 40s After Using These Exfoliating Pads

They’re a hit with younger reviewers, too.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on July 14, 2023 @ 08:00PM

Peter Thomas Roth Shopper Reviews
Photo:

Dermstore / InStyle

As someone whose desert island skincare product is a $228 toner/daily exfoliator, I know that pristine skin can come at a very high price. But you don’t always need something that costs hundreds of dollars; for example, take the $48 Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads that’ve counted Margot Robbie as a fan.

Essentially a toner, consider the pads as the second step after washing your face, going on before serums or anything else. Like many (most) toners, it acts as an exfoliant to prep your skin for better absorption of all other products — among many other benefits. 

The formula contains both alpha hydroxy and beta hydroxy acids. Glycolic acid (the AHA) sloughs away dead skin cells to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and pores and improve hyperpigmentation, age spots, uneven skin tone, and texture. It’s complemented by salicylic acid (the BHA), which clears and prevents new acne, in addition to soothing any existing redness and inflammation. The two exfoliants are balanced with the inclusion of two skin-soothing and calming ingredients: aloe and allantoin. 

Dermstore Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads (60 piece)

Dermstore

TL;DR: Peter Thomas Roth’s Max Complexion Correction Pads reduce and prevent breakouts, smooth out texture, minimize pores, and diminish signs of aging, including dark spots and wrinkles. 

A Sephora reviewer in their 50s wrote, “My skin is clear and smooth, and my pores are smaller,” adding, “[Max Complexion Correction Pads] are great for wrinkles and lines… my skin looks better now than when I was in my forties.” The Peter Thomas Roth pads are a hit with all age groups. “[My] skin feels entirely resurfaced and it looks brighter and more supple,” one person wrote. So much so that they added, “my 29-year-old skin looks more like the skin from my 21-year-old self.” Another shopper with “clogged pores that were out of control even after trying pretty much everything,” said that “[their pores were no longer clogged [and] looked smaller” after just two days of use.

Head to Dermstore and Amazon to shop the Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads for $48.

