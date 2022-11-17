Pete Davidson Told the Story of How Kim Kardashian Rejected Him a Month Before They Dated

The comedian finally made his debut on 'The Kardashians.'

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022 @ 08:04AM

Last night, the moment The Kardashians fans have been waiting for all season long finally arrived: Pete Davidson made his debut on the show. And in signature Pete style, he injected a bit of humor into his highly-anticipated appearance and shared the story of how Kim Kardashian previously rejected him when he asked for her number just a month before they started dating. 

Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson

Getty

On the episode, cameras chronicled Davidson and Kardashian's date night at the 2022 Met Gala, and apparently it brought back a bittersweet memory for the comedian. "Remember when I asked for your number at the last Met and you pretended that you couldn't give it to me because you had gloves on?" Pete joked to Kim, who, at the time, wore head-to-toe black Balenciaga jersey — including a mask and gloves. 

Kim Kardashian

Getty

Smiling coyly, Kim replied back: "I know. Will you ask me again this time? I don't have gloves on."

Pete continued, "It was actually the nicest excuse ever. I knew it was an excuse, but I remember being in the car being like, 'Wow, she knows how to, like, make someone feel really good about themselves. I thought that was really sweet."

In an ironic turn of events, Kim was the one who ended up having to ask around for Pete's number. Last season, she told crew members in her confessional the story of how their romance began, revealing: "OK, you guys have stalked me long enough. I'll finally answer you. So, this is how it went down with Pete. I did SNL, and then when we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe. And I was like 'Oh shit, maybe I just need to try something different.'"

However, he didn't stick around for Kim's afterparty, forcing the reality star to ask an SNL producer for his number. "Everyone was at my after party," she recalled. "[Pete] does not give me the time of day. So, a few days later, I called the producer at SNL, and I was like 'Hey, do you have Pete's number?' and they were like, 'Yeah!'"

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Looking at Each Other 2022 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian Asked a 'Saturday Night Live' Producer for Pete Davidson's Number
Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson Platinum Blonde Hair
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Matching Platinum Blonde Hair Now
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Broken Up
Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, True Thompson, Kim Kardashian "The Kardashians" Premiere
Here's What We Know About Season 2 of 'The Kardashians'
Kim Kardashian Instagram
Kim Kardashian Reportedly Wasn't Ready for "Something Serious" with Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kissing Ocean Vacation Instagram Pictures
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Completely Matched During a Tropical Getaway
Kim Kardashian Kanye West
Kanye West Told Kim Kardashian That He'd Rather Go "to Jail" Than Wear Her Prada Leather Jumpsuit
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Looking at Each Other 2022 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian Is "More in Love With Pete Davidson Than Ever"
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired a Sheer Turtleneck Maxi Dress With Bright Green Boots and a Side Part
Kim Kardashian Leopard Pants
Kim Kardashian Says She's Not Ready to Date Yet After Breaking Up With Pete Davidson
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart Addressed a Viral Tweet Implying She Could Be Pete Davidson's Next Girlfriend
Kim Kardashian Blue Tight Dress 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kim Kardashian Just Wore the Summer Version of Her Go-To Black Catsuit
Khloé Kardashian Instagram
Khloé and Kim Kardashian Coordinated in Head-to-Toe Sequins for Their Latest Night Out
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Table Dinner Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Stepped Out in Coordinating Denim Outfits
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Sitting On Ground First Instagram Together
Pete Davidson Gave Kim Kardashian the Sweetest Gift for Valentine's Day
Kim Kardashian Marilyn Monroe Dress Pete Davidson 2022 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian Shared the Sweetest PDA-Filled Video with Pete Davidson on Instagram