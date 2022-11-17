Pete Davidson Told the Story of How Kim Kardashian Rejected Him a Month Before They Dated

Last night, the moment The Kardashians fans have been waiting for all season long finally arrived: Pete Davidson made his debut on the show. And in signature Pete style, he injected a bit of humor into his highly-anticipated appearance and shared the story of how Kim Kardashian previously rejected him when he asked for her number just a month before they started dating.



Getty

On the episode, cameras chronicled Davidson and Kardashian's date night at the 2022 Met Gala, and apparently it brought back a bittersweet memory for the comedian. "Remember when I asked for your number at the last Met and you pretended that you couldn't give it to me because you had gloves on?" Pete joked to Kim, who, at the time, wore head-to-toe black Balenciaga jersey — including a mask and gloves.



Getty

Smiling coyly, Kim replied back: "I know. Will you ask me again this time? I don't have gloves on."

Pete continued, "It was actually the nicest excuse ever. I knew it was an excuse, but I remember being in the car being like, 'Wow, she knows how to, like, make someone feel really good about themselves. I thought that was really sweet."

In an ironic turn of events, Kim was the one who ended up having to ask around for Pete's number. Last season, she told crew members in her confessional the story of how their romance began, revealing: "OK, you guys have stalked me long enough. I'll finally answer you. So, this is how it went down with Pete. I did SNL, and then when we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe. And I was like 'Oh shit, maybe I just need to try something different.'"



However, he didn't stick around for Kim's afterparty, forcing the reality star to ask an SNL producer for his number. "Everyone was at my after party," she recalled. "[Pete] does not give me the time of day. So, a few days later, I called the producer at SNL, and I was like 'Hey, do you have Pete's number?' and they were like, 'Yeah!'"