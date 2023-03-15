We've Got a First Look at Pete Davidson's New Comedy, 'Bupkis'

In what's definitely not just a rehashing of the 2020 Judd Apatow film, The King Of Staten Island, Peacock released the first sneak peek at Pete Davidson's new comedy, Bupkis. While The King Of Staten Island was basically just a fictionalized version of Davidson's life, the new show promises to be a "heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s life." We'll take it, especially since Peacock adds that the half-hour comedy "combines grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known."

Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Bupkis managed to get Oscar winner Joe Pesci out of retirement. He hasn't had a major project since 2010's Love Ranch and he'll play Davidson's grandfather alongside Emmy-winning Edie Falco, who will play Davidson’s mother. The cast also includes It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Simon Rex from Red Rocket, Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson, and Chase Sui Wonders, who previously worked with Davidson on Bodies Bodies Bodies.



The two have sparked romance rumors since they were spotted kissing back in December 2022 and on a subsequent trip to Hawaii just this month. There aren't any details just yet on exactly who Wonders is set to play in this dramatization of Davidson's life (probably not his ex, Ariana Grande, or his other ex, Kate Beckinsale, or his other ex, Kim Kardashian).

The show arrives on Peacock on May 4.