Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Have Reportedly Broken Up

They dated for less than a year.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 25, 2023 @ 09:43AM
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui walk the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Photo:

getty

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have reportedly called it quits on their relationship after eight months of dating.  

Multiple outlets have confirmed the news, with one source telling People that Pete is "single again," adding: "He's out and about and doing really well." Meanwhile, an insider at Entertainment Tonight explained that the two are "focusing on themselves." 

The end of their relationship comes on the heels of the Saturday Night Live alum entering rehab after being charged with misdemeanor for reckless driving following a car crash this spring. He's reportedly receiving in-patient treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and his borderline personality disorder. "Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues," a source close to Davidson previously told People. "His friends and family have been supportive during this time."

Pete Davidson Chase Sui Wonders

Getty

Davidson and Wonders first met on the set of the horror film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies in 2021 while he was dating Kim Kardashian, but things didn't turn romantic between them until the following year when they were spotted at a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden together. In January 2023, they seemingly confirmed they were couple by sharing a kiss at Universal Studios in Hollywood. 

Back in May, Wonders gushed about her relationship with Davidson, calling it "sacred" during an interview with Nylon magazine. "We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what's happening in our relationship is very sacred," she said. "The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes ... it’s like a video game. It feels like another weird player came into the video game."

