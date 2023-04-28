Pete Davidson and Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders Attended the 'Bupkis' Premiere Together

Pete Davidson is celebrating the premiere of his new Peacock show, Bupkis, with the support of his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, who also appears in the series. On Thursday, the comedian attended the star-studded event at the Apollo Theater in Manhattan in a very Pete Davidson-esque outfit that included a gray hoodie, denim duster, and chocolate brown Ugg boots.

Although the two did not pose for photos together, they both walked the blue carpet in front of flashing cameras. For her part, Wonders wore an all-black OOTD featuring an asymmetrical top and studded jeans, accessorized with a matching belt and strappy heels.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Davidson gushed over Wonders. “I mean, she’s the best," he said. "She’s the best actress. She’s gonna crush. She’s got a lot of cool stuff going.”



Once inside the theater and before the new series debuted its first two episodes, Davidson took the stage to dole out thank yous to the cast, crew, and writers involved. He thanked executive producer Lorne Michaels (also the creator of Saturday Night Live) for his support over the years and for taking a chance on him.

"[I met Lorne] almost 10 years ago, when I got interviewed to possibly be a writer at SNL, and somehow he believed in me enough despite me not being able to do any of the things that fit SNL," he joked to the crowd. "He saw something and just believed in me and let me rock."

He also gave his gf a subtle shoutout saying she "had so much influence on the show and helped me make really big decisions on edits." The couple first starred together in A24's Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, in which they played on-screen boyfriend and girlfriend.

During the event, Davidson, his bff Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker), and Wonders were spotted in the audience jamming out to Ghostface Killah and Sheek Louch.

In photos obtained by People, Davidson and Wonders were spotted cozying up to each other at the after-party. Davidson put his arm around Wonders who sat next to him on a couch and rested her head on his shoulder. The comedy hits the streaming platform on May 4.