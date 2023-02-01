Pete Davidson Is Now Bald

Comedian and Saturday Night Live alum, Pete Davidson — who has both an abundance of good looks and tattoos, a dating résumé that reads more like a Vogue cover wishlist, and a rumored nickname of “Mr. BDE" — just debuted a new hairdo (or lack thereof).

Tuesday night, the comedian showed off his newly shaved head without a single strand of his hair left while sitting courtside with Jon Stewart at the New York Knicks basketball game. Davidson styled his new 'do with black aviator sunglasses and a matching gray velour tracksuit.

Sure, the Staten Island king is practically the face of punk culture with a collection of head-to-toe tattoos to prove it, so it only seems fitting that his next move be a buzzcut. Still, we'll miss his signature tousled, bedhead look.

Pete’s hair has always been at the forefront of controversial trends. Just last week, he had a full head of hair (the most he’s had in years) with a tapered fade departing from his usual close-shaven style. In 2022, the star debuted platinum blonde hair while twining with then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian. But that wasn’t the first time the comedian has experimented with his hair color. In 2019, he was spotted rocking an icy-blue hue after splitting from Ariana Grande, and before that, bleach-blonde again.

No matter what Pete wears or does with his hair, the heartthrob will likely always have everyone in a chokehold.

