Pete Davidson Is Now Bald

We have mixed feelings.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 1, 2023 @ 11:47AM
Pete Davidson Bald
Photo:

Elsa/Getty Images

Comedian and Saturday Night Live alum, Pete Davidson — who has both an abundance of good looks and tattoos, a dating résumé that reads more like a Vogue cover wishlist, and a rumored nickname of “Mr. BDE" — just debuted a new hairdo (or lack thereof).

Tuesday night, the comedian showed off his newly shaved head without a single strand of his hair left while sitting courtside with Jon Stewart at the New York Knicks basketball game. Davidson styled his new 'do with black aviator sunglasses and a matching gray velour tracksuit. 

Sure, the Staten Island king is practically the face of punk culture with a collection of head-to-toe tattoos to prove it, so it only seems fitting that his next move be a buzzcut. Still, we'll miss his signature tousled, bedhead look.

Pete’s hair has always been at the forefront of controversial trends. Just last week, he had a full head of hair (the most he’s had in years) with a tapered fade departing from his usual close-shaven style. In 2022, the star debuted platinum blonde hair while twining with then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian. But that wasn’t the first time the comedian has experimented with his hair color. In 2019, he was spotted rocking an icy-blue hue after splitting from Ariana Grande, and before that, bleach-blonde again.

No matter what Pete wears or does with his hair, the heartthrob will likely always have everyone in a chokehold.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired a Workwear Staple With a Bra Top and Latex Leggings
Emma Stone Knicks Game with Husband
Emma Stone Made a Rare Appearance With Husband Dave McCary During a Courtside Date Night
Sarah Michelle Geller
Sarah Michelle Gellar Called Out Unfair Criticism of Female-Led Superhero Movies
Lily Collins
Lily Collins Paired Her Signature Bangs With an All-Beige Outfit
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek's Whimsical Mint-Green Dress Had a Plunging Bedazzled Neckline
Sarah Jessica Parker "Plaza Suite" opening
Sarah Jessica Parker Opened Up About How She Doesn't See Aging as "Something to Worry About"
Kate Middleton in tailored coat
Kate Middleton Was a Picture of Elegance in an Emerald Green Alexander McQueen Coat
Pamela Anderson Baywatch Dress
Pamela Anderson Wore a Sizzling, Red-Hot Look to the Premiere of her Netflix Documentary
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore a Fiery Red Suit to Launch Her Latest Initiative
Rita Ora Y2K outfit
Rita Ora's Skinny Scarf Is the Ultimate Y2K Throwback
Reese Witherspoon Your Place or Mine
Reese Witherspoon Is Serving Valentine's Day Inspo With Her All-Red Outfit
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor and Her Husband Daryl Sabara Are Expecting Baby No. 2
Zaya Wade Winter Formal Photos with Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade
Zaya Wade Shared a Momentous Occasion With Her Parents Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Spice Girls Reunion King Charles III
All Five Spice Girls are Rumored to Reunite for King Charles III’s Coronation
Gwyneth Paltrow sweater goop ig
Gwyneth Paltrow Posed Pantsless in the Coziest Sweater Set and Matching Slippers
Martha Stewart Filter-Free face
Martha Stewart Showed Off Her Flawless Complexion in a Filter-Free Selfie