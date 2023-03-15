Penn Badgley Is Enjoying His "Wild" Fatherhood Journey

Penn Badgley (perhaps better known as Joe Goldberg or Dan Humphrey) is so proud of his new journey away from acting: fatherhood.

On Tuesday night, the actor, villain, heartthrob, and, of course, father, sat down with Jimmy Fallon for an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and gave a rare glimpse into his new life as a father with his wife Domino Kirke. They welcomed their first child together, James, in 2020.

"Well, you know he's a pandemic kid," Penn said about his son. "So, that is ... anybody who has kids [knows], it's a joy, it's an immense — I mean, it's wild. It's lovely. It's great. It's a challenge. Shout-out to all the parents. Keep going! Keeping going, it gets better."

As for their 2-year-old son, Badgley’s résumé has much explaining to do, nodding to you, Joe Goldberg (who Badgley plays as the serial killer on the Netflix series You). "We're gonna have to break that one to him,” he said.

The little one has yet to see his dad in action, despite his lengthy slate of TV shows and movies.

"There was recently a day where I was doing something really sweet with him, you know like in my lap," Badgley shared. "And then I sat on the remote and … it just went right to Netflix on the TV. And my face was right on the TV. And he was like, ‘Daddy!' I started to race around because the next thing he was going to see was something really crazy."

Thankfully, he saved the day and turned the television off in time.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tibet House US

Badgley tends to keep his life private, but last month, he told Access Hollywood about major milestones that make his fatherhood journey that much sweeter.

"He's talking a lot," he told the publication. "He says 'you' instead of 'me.' Like instead of saying like 'I'm hungry' or like 'I'm finished,' he'll be like, 'Are you all finished?' And I'll be like, 'Are you all finished?' And he'll be like, 'Yeah!' It's very funny."