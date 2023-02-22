Pedro Pascal Paired Big Red Pants With a Crochet Sweater

Between dodging mushroom zombies and helping transport the cutest creature in the world, Pedro Pascal found some time to show us that he's ready to show up on a red carpet wearing every internet boyfriend trend all at once. During a stop in London to promote the third season of Disney+'s The Mandalorian, Pascal wore an open-weave cardigan and big red pants by Acne Studios. To top it all off, he threw it back to one of Summer 2022's biggest (and easiest) fashion swerves by adding a peekaboo ribbed wife pleaser to the mix.

Styled by Julie Ragolia, Pascal's easy, breezy outfit ushered in the hope of warmer weather with the open knit of his top, which he wore almost entirely unbuttoned, and the easy, breezy cut of his big pants. Thanks to the eye-catching red color, it was tough to ignore the extra-wide shape and double pleats, a menswear trend that's far, far from the '00s obsession with slim tailoring and skinny ties.

Getty Images

In addition to starring in The Mandalorian, Pascal also has top billing for HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us. The show also stars Melanie Lynskey, who recently faced backlash for her appearance on the show, though she expertly clapped back at critics that said she wasn't exactly what they pictured as someone in the middle of a zombie apocalypse.



"I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for," she tweeted when America's Next Top Model's Adrienne Curry wrote, "her body says life of luxury … not post apocolyptic [sic] warlord."

The Last of Us is currently streaming on HBO and season 3 of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on March 1.

