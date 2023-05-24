Pedro Pascal Just Responded to All Your (Our) Daddy Comments

Daddy is a state of mind.

By Staff Author
Published on May 24, 2023 @ 03:27PM
Pedro Pascal 'Last of Us'
Photo:

Getty Images

You've heard of the internet boyfriend, but after HBO's The Last of Us blew up into a cultural phenomenon, Pedro Pascal took the title to a whole other level: the internet daddy. Now, the beloved star is setting the record straight and reminding fans that he is quite literally not a dad.

During an episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Drama Actor Roundtables, Pascal spoke about his status as one of the latest Hollywood hunks to catapult into the zeitgeist. "Yeah, I am having fun with it," he said to his industry peers in the video which included Evan Peters, Jeff Bridges, Kieran Culkin, Damson Idris, and Michael Imperioli. "It seems a little role-related. There was a period where the Mandalorian is very daddy to baby Grogu, and Joel is very daddy to Ellie. These are daddy parts. That's what it is."

Pedro Pascal 'The Mandalorian'

Getty Images

But Pascal just wants to reiterate that he has no children IRL and is not a real father — nor does he plan on becoming one. "I'm not a daddy," he replied when Bridges he asked him if he was, in fact, a daddy. "And I'm not gonna be a daddy!"

Of course, fans of Pascal will know that the actor's various characters, like the Mandalorian or Joel from The Last of Us, have taken on father-like qualities with their on-screen counterparts (Grogu and Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey) making his dad-isms hit much closer to home. Some of his fellow actors on the panel, who are actually dads, jokingly wondered why they didn't receive the honorable label when they are, in fact, real fathers.

 "I'm a daddy," Culkin chimed in. "Nobody likes my daddy parts," to which Pascal responded, "What did you just say? 'Nobody likes my daddy parts?'"

The whole crew laughed, followed by a slightly salty Culkin adding, "They like your daddy parts."

