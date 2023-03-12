Shoppers Say Their “Dark Spots Are Fading” After Using This Now-$19 Cream for 2 Weeks

It’s at its lowest price ever on Amazon.

By
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
Published on March 12, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Dark Spot Cream Sale
Amazon / InStyle.

We all have that one thing we wish we could change about our skin, and for many people, that struggle is dark spots. Whether your hyperpigmentation stems from sun exposure, acne scarring, or a different reason altogether, it’s worth trying out a brightening product that’s backed by rave reviews. More than 3,200 Amazon shoppers have recommended the Pearlbright Dark Spot Corrector, and it’s on sale for $19 — its lowest price ever.

The nourishing cream contains a few key ingredients that have made it effective for so many people, including 4 percent alpha arbutin, a plant-based molecule that fades scars and prevents future discoloration,niacinamide to even out your skin tone, and green tea to soothe the skin and reduce inflammation. Also on board, hyaluronic acid hydrates and smooths fine lines, and licorice extract brightens your complexion. 

PearlBright Dark Spot Remover

Amazon

Shop now: $19 (Originally $28); amazon.com

You can use the Pearlbright cream on both your body and your face, so you’re truly getting your money’s worth out of this under-$20 product. To apply, simply clean and dry the area and massage in a thin layer of the product until it’s fully absorbed into your skin. Just note — it’s extra important to wear sunscreen every day to protect your skin from further damage and get the best results from this dark spot corrector. 

Many Amazon shoppers couldn’t believe how quickly the product worked. One reviewer who started applying the corrector on their cheeks once a day said their “dark spots are fading” after two weeks of use. Another shopper confirmed the formula is “not abrasive and leaves the skin feeling smooth,” adding that they “saw results in just a few weeks.” A third reviewer started using the product on “some dark tummy lines and a scar” on their arm and said it’s “working very fast and brightening it up” — so much so that “both are barely visible now,” they added. 

If you’re looking to treat your hyperpigmentation, the Pearlbright Dark Spot Corrector is worth a shot. Just be sure to grab it while it’s still on sale for $19 at Amazon.

