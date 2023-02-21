This Botanical Night Cream Cleared Up My Dark Spots So Well, I Rarely Wear Makeup

Have you ever reached the part of the facial where the esthetician asks you, “And, what are you using on your skin?” If you haven’t been paying much attention to your skincare, you may feel the way I did the first time I was asked: A mixture of shame and embarrassment that most of my things I was currently using on my face could be found in a drugstore aisle for less than $8.

While we love a good deal, investing in a high quality product is a next level way to care for yourself. Finding the right product line can also help you avoid answering that dreaded question when you are under the burning light of a relaxing facial, or, when used properly, even avoid the need for a facial at all. My go-to recommendation? Peak Scents’ Organic Rose Phyto3 Night Cream.

Amazon

Shop now: $44; amazon.com and peakscents.com

I discovered this magical jar when I was on my journey of investing in “adult skincare” (which may or may not have been prompted by that token facialist question). I was transitioning out of the need for acne-preventative products and looking for products that could brighten and plump my complexion; years of pimple patches, creams and drying masks had left my skin looking dull and in serious need of a big, moisturizing drink.

Made with the hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, a myriad of nourishing oils like rosehip and olive, as well as rose stem cells, the Peak Scents night cream is definitely a multitasking skin care product: It works to brighten, increase elasticity, improve fine lines and texture, and relieve redness too. Not only is the scent of the cream the most calming part of my evening routine, but the benefits have been numerous. After applying it at night, my skin is refreshed and plumped in the morning (versus dry and dull like it was before use). It’s reduced my redness and dark spots significantly, which has eliminated my daily use of a tinted moisturizer or makeup.

The brand also has a face oil version if you’re looking to lock in that moisture, as well as a daytime moisturizer for all-day nourishment.

Amazon

Shop now: $32; amazon.com and peakscents.com

Amazon

Shop now: $38; amazon.com and peakscents.com

Try the Peak Scents Organic Rose Phyto3 Night Cream for yourself — you may just find yourself waking up bushy tailed and walking right past the makeup on your bathroom counter.

