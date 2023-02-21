This Botanical Night Cream Cleared Up My Dark Spots So Well, I Rarely Wear Makeup

Seriously, not even a tinted moisturizer is needed.

By Gabrielle Garrett
Published on February 21, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Night Moisturizer Review
Photo:

Rose Phyto/ InStyle

Have you ever reached the part of the facial where the esthetician asks you, “And, what are you using on your skin?” If you haven’t been paying much attention to your skincare, you may feel the way I did the first time I was asked: A mixture of shame and embarrassment that most of my things I was currently using on my face could be found in a drugstore aisle for less than $8.

While we love a good deal, investing in a high quality product is a next level way to care for yourself. Finding the right product line can also help you avoid answering that dreaded question when you are under the burning light of a relaxing facial, or, when used properly, even avoid the need for a facial at all. My go-to recommendation? Peak Scents’ Organic Rose Phyto3 Night Cream.

Peak Scents Organic Rose PhytoÂ³ Night Cream with Hyaluronic Acid

Amazon

Shop now: $44; amazon.com and peakscents.com

I discovered this magical jar when I was on my journey of investing in “adult skincare” (which may or may not have been prompted by that token facialist question). I was transitioning out of the need for acne-preventative products and looking for products that could brighten and plump my complexion; years of pimple patches, creams and drying masks had left my skin looking dull and in serious need of a big, moisturizing drink.

Made with the hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, a myriad of nourishing oils like rosehip and olive, as well as rose stem cells, the Peak Scents night cream is definitely a multitasking skin care product: It works to brighten, increase elasticity, improve fine lines and texture, and relieve redness too. Not only is the scent of the cream the most calming part of my evening routine, but the benefits have been numerous. After applying it at night, my skin is refreshed and plumped in the morning (versus dry and dull like it was before use). It’s reduced my redness and dark spots significantly, which has eliminated my daily use of a tinted moisturizer or makeup.

The brand also has a face oil version if you’re looking to lock in that moisture, as well as a daytime moisturizer for all-day nourishment.

Peak Scents Organic Rose Phyto Facial Oil, Rosehip Oil for Face with Rose Extract

Amazon

Shop now: $32; amazon.com and peakscents.com

Peak Scents Organic PhytoÂ³ Face Cream

Amazon

Shop now: $38; amazon.com and peakscents.com

Try the Peak Scents Organic Rose Phyto3 Night Cream for yourself — you may just find yourself waking up bushy tailed and walking right past the makeup on your bathroom counter. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Shoppers say this now-$10 foot cream transforms "rock hard heels" into "super soft and smooth feet"
Shoppers With “Extremely” Dry Heels and “Thick Calluses” Say This $9 Foot Cream Makes a Difference in 1 Day
Shoppers over 50 Say Selena Gomezâs Newest Skincare Find Makes a âSignificant Differenceâ in Wrinkles and Enlarged Pores
Selena Gomez Uses a Serum That Shoppers Over 50 Call “Smoothing Magic” for Wrinkles
Shoppers in Their 60s Dub This Cream "Fabulous" for Softening Lines and Texture
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This $11 Skin-Blurring Primer Makes Them Look "Photoshopped"
Related Articles
Shoppers in Their 60s Dub This Cream "Fabulous" for Softening Lines and Texture
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This $11 Skin-Blurring Primer Makes Them Look "Photoshopped"
InStyle Tested Beauty Product Deals
10 InStyle-Tested Beauty Products on Sale for Presidents' Day — Starting at $3
shoppers say their feet have "never been so soft" since using this "transformative" on sale cream
Shoppers Say Their Feet Have “Never Been So Soft” Since Using This “Transformative” Cream, and It’s on Sale
This Easy-To-Use Blurring Primer Stick Is What Kept Models From Looking Oily On The Runway At NYFW
Shoppers Say This Blurring Primer Stick Minimizes Pores “Like a Dream” and Keeps Skin Shine-Free “All Day”
is clinical skincare essentials sale
Shoppers Say It Only Takes a Few Drops of This On-Sale Serum to Maximize Dewiness and Minimize Wrinkles
Amazon Shoppers Call This $10 Multi-Use Oil Their "Beauty Secret"
Shoppers Rely on This $10 "Miracle" Oil for Nourishing Their Hair, Skin, and Nails
The No-Frills Wardrobe Staple I Can't Live Without Is Just $8 Apiece at Amazon Right Now
The No-Frills Wardrobe Staple I Can't Live Without Is Just $8 Apiece at Amazon Right Now
Peace Out Sale
The Best-Selling Pimple Patches That Heal Blemishes in Just 6 Hours Are on Rare Sale
No. 7 Beauty Anti-Aging Eye Cream Reduced My Puffiness
I Finally Found a Gentle Anti-Aging Cream That Calms My Puffy Eyes — and It's 35% Off
Iâm a Beauty Writer, and My Favorite Inflammation-Reducing Makeup Remover Is Just $5 Right Now
I’m a Beauty Writer, and My Favorite Inflammation-Reducing Makeup Remover Is Just $5 Right Now
true botanicals sale
Eva Mendes "Loves" This Anti-Aging Face Oil for Glowy Skin, and It's 20% Off This Weekend Only
Supergoop Primer Review
I Replaced Foundation With This Blurring Primer That Even Conceals My Tomato-Red Complexion
Guerlain
I’ve Been Using This Award-Winning Bronzer to Fake a Sun-Kissed Glow for Over a Decade
Defined Natural-Looking Eyebrows
My Defined but Natural-Looking Brows Are Thanks to This $3 Pencil — and 18,000 Other People Love It, Too
These Two Restoring Body Treatments Single Handedly Transformed My Skin
My Skin Completely Transformed After Using This Body-Conditioning Duo That Applies Like Butter
Hereâs How to Get Designer Finds From Oscar de la Renta, Gucci, and More for Up to 76% Off This Weekend
PSA: This Secret Sale Has Designer Finds From Gucci, Prada, and Oscar de la Renta for Up to 76% Off