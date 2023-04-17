My Favorite $19 Amazon Purse Looks Like the $108 Crossbody Blake Lively Wears on Repeat

It’s from an Oprah-favorite brand.

Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Published on April 17, 2023

Blake Lively Wore This Lightweight Crossbody Phone Case and I Have One Similar For $19 On Amazon
I'll be the first to admit that my phone has become an extension of my being. Wherever I am, my phone is not too far away, but constantly multi-tasking between the digital and real-world makes it easy for me to misplace my most prized possession. The solution I came up with to help reduce my chances of losing my phone is what I call my phone's "leash," and it has saved me on several occasions: Enter Peacocktion's Crossbody Cellphone Purse, which resembles a similar (but pricier) crossbody phone case that a number of celebrities, like Blake Lively, Oprah, and more use.

I own the 2-in-1 wallet and phone holder in the black croc option, but it also comes in 20 other colors and prints, including mint green, a silver star option that comes with a matching tassel, and pebbled black (if croc isn’t your thing). It fits phones up to 6.7-inches with a slim case, like the iPhone 12, iPhone XS, Samsung S20, and more, per the brand. The purse has a detachable and adjustable strap, six card slots with RFID blocking to protect your card information, and magnetic snaps to secure your phone and cards. 

Peacocktion Small Crossbody Cell Phone Purse

Amazon

Shop now: $19 (Originally $25); amazon.com

Blake Lively was spotted sporting the popular Bandolier crossbody wallet phone case while out in New York earlier this month, and it’s not the first time; the Gossip Girl star is rarely seen without it. Cindy Crawford and Selena Gomez have also posted the hands-free phone case in Instagram selfies, and it’s gotten the approval of InStyle editors as well,  who rave that it’s "secure" and " ultra-accessible." The reason the InStyle team and celebs can't get enough of the Bandolier phone case is the same reason I love this similar option from Amazon — and it’s $89 cheaper.

Since I live in New York and frequent the train, security is very important to me. Peacocktion's Crossbody Cellphone Purse allows me to keep my valuables close to me while minimizing the number of things I need to carry while on the go. I keep my ID and essential cards in the indicated slots, protected with the magnetic snap closure and covering. My phone goes snuggly into the main compartment and is easily accessible when needed, and because the bag is so small, I can easily conceal it under coats and jackets during cooler months for added security. It’s also helped me avoid setting my phone down to prevent it from being taken or forgotten. 

This purse has given me peace of mind without breaking the bank. Grab the affordable two-in-one Crossbody Cellphone Purse by Peacocktion while it’s on sale for $19 on Amazon.

