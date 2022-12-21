The Depuffing Eye Treatment InStyle Editors Swear by Is Part of a Rare Sitewide Sale

But only for a limited time.

Published on December 21, 2022

Designed to solve common skin struggles like hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, and blemishes, Peace Out delivers on shopper- and editor-loved skincare solutions with ultra-effective formulas. 

Consider the InStyle-approved  Retinol Eye Stick, for instance. A gentle, retinol-spiked serum balm designed to improve fine lines and shadows under and around the eyes, its tubular, glue stick-style applicator provides a mess-free, low-effort alternative to traditional eye cream. Another eye product worth perusing: The celebrity-approved Puffy Eyes Under Eye Patches visibly hydrate and depuff in 15 minutes, while the brand’s Dark Spots Serum thwarts hyperpigmentation of all varieties. And we’d be remiss not to mention another editor-favorite, the Pore Perfecting Primer, which, according to InStyle beauty writer Tamim Alnuweiri, “makes skin look airbrushed.” 

Even more so now: Peace Out is slashing 30 percent off sitewide, including many of its best-sellers like the aforementioned retinol stick, eye patches, brightening serum, and primer. Stock up on more of our favorites below while you can — this sale ends soon.

Puffy Eyes Under Eye Patches

PUFFY EYES

Peace Out

Shop now: $18 (Originally $25); peaceoutskincare.com

One can never have too many eye treatments. This one is particularly effective thanks to hydrating hyaluronic acid, brightening niacinamide, and depuffing caffeine.  Its biocellulose material (vs. paper) also facilitates maximum ingredient absorption.

Daily Cleansing Blemish Cleansing Balm

DAILY CLEANSING BALM

Peace Out

Shop now: $15 (Originally 22); peaceoutskincare.com

This luxurious, balm-like cleanser packs a one-two punch against excess oil and breakouts with a couple types of exfoliation: chemical and physical. Biodegradable cellulose gently buffs away debris on the skin’s surface, while salicylic acid tackles sebum-filled pores. Gentle enough for daily use, this creamy formula is beloved by shoppers of all ages. “I’m over 50 and still get breakouts, but this has made them go away!” said one. Another shopper in their 30s said, “Even my teenage daughters use this product and absolutely love it!” 

Dark Spots Serum

DARK SPOTS SERUM

Peace Out

Shop now: $20 (Originally $29); peaceoutskincare.com

Dark spots can be a nuisance to treat, whether from picking blemishes, razor burn, or sun damage. This serum promises visible results regardless of their origin with brightening powerhouses like exfoliating AHAs, tranexamic acid, and kojic acid. After using this serum for a few weeks, one shopper said they “have noticed a major difference,” calling it the “best brightening serum.” Ideal for all skin types, ranging from dry to acne-prone, this serum is a surefire hit for anyone battling hyperpigmentation. 

Instant Pore Perfector

INSTANT PORE PERFECTOR

Peace Out

Shop now: $20 (Originally $38); peaceoutskincare.com

Who among us doesn’t yearn for smaller-looking pores? While shrinking your pore size is virtually impossible, this silicone-free, skin-friendly primer imparts an ultra-flattering veil of softness in a flash, blurring the appearance of large pores. One shopper said it produces “effortless, smooth skin.” It tempers redness, too, making it great for those with rosacea or active breakouts.

