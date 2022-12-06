A Makeup-Friendly Acne Dot Finally Exists, and It’s the Solution to Hiding Blemishes Under Foundation

Peace Out’s new product is nearly invisible.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 6, 2022 @ 09:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

peace out under makeup patches review
Photo:

Mighty Patch

Acne dots, pimple patches, zit stickers — whatever you call them — were life-changing for me. Finally, there was a way to heal a zit so that it’s out of sight, out of mind, while also making it physically impossible for me to pick at my skin, worsening the issue.

Ever since I first tried pimple patches, I’ve begged the universe for a version I could wear under makeup. I was ready to make a Rumpelstiltskin type of deal for an inconspicuous, under-makeup pimple patch, but luckily, that’s no longer necessary. Today, Peace Out launches its Acne Day Dots, which are a much thinner, more sheer, makeup-friendly version of the brand’s best-selling and shopper-loved original, the Acne Healing Patches

The Acne Day Dots rely on the same salicylic acid formula in the hydrocolloid polymer material that penetrates and clears up blemishes, while pulling gunk out of pores. I spent a week testing out these patches, and the TL;DR is that while these are not invisible, they are pretty subtle and the most inconspicuous option on the market. I will continue to use these when I need to heal a zit while out and about, with or without makeup.  

Peace Out Under Makeup Patches

Peace Out Skincare

Shop now: $19; peaceoutskincare.com 

When I apply a normal acne dot, I clean the area around the pimple (usually with a Starface cleansing cotton swab), peel off a patch, and apply it to my face. The Acne Day Dots are thinner and more fragile, and must be treated as such. 

After sterilizing my blemish, I followed the instructions and used tweezers to grip the dot on the top and bottom, making sure to avoid the sides before applying it. At best, the Day Dot is literally imperceptible; in certain lighting, I can’t even locate it on my face. At worst, it’s a barely noticeable, flat-and-clear little circle. 

It works as well under makeup as it does on a bare face. Foundation sits pretty seamlessly and effortlessly on top of the Acne Day Dot. It’s not invisible, but I find it to be less distracting and taunting than trying to apply makeup over the peaks of active blemishes. 

Head to Peace Out to shop the new, makeup-friendly Acne Day Dots

Shop More Acne-Fighting Skincare Products:

Related Articles
I Wear This Ultra-Comfortable Shoe Everywhere, and Itâs Available in Pantoneâs Color of The Year
Alexandra Daddario and I Both Love This Sneaker, and It’s Now Available In Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year
I'm a Primer-Obsessed Beauty Editor, but Come Winter I Replace It With These TK Ultra-Nourishing Serums
I'm a Primer-Obsessed Beauty Editor, but Come Winter I Replace It With These Ultra-Nourishing Serums
Fenty mini travel skincare set
This 5-Step Fenty Skin Kit Is Always in My Travel Tote, and It’s on Sale for a Limited Time
This Ultra Hydrating, Never Tacky Tinted Lip Balm Is My Winter Lifesaver
Lip Oils Are 2022’s Biggest Beauty Trend, and This One Gives Me a Hydrated, Juicy Pout With Zero Stickiness
This Luxe Hungarian Beauty Brand Is Making Our Editors Feel Like Winter Skin Royalty
This Luxe Hungarian Skincare Brand Is Worth the Splurge — Our Editors Tell You Why
No7 Booster Serum CPC
This Serum Smoothed My Smile Lines in 2 Weeks — and You Can Get It on Sale With Our Exclusive Discount Code
Osea Trio
Give The Gift of Glowing Skin With This Hydrating and Exfoliating Trio
InStyle Breast Cancer Survivor Gina Boyer Styling
How One Breast Cancer Survivor Found Her Style Again — And the Perfect New Year's Outfit
Samantha Sutton Breast Cancer Survivor Lizzy Dzuro
'InStyle' Fashion Editor Styled the Cutest Wedding Guest Outfit for One Breast Cancer Survivor
What Is Hormonal Acne And How Do You Treat It?
What Is Hormonal Acne and How Do You Treat It?
Kate Somerville Sale Nordstrom
Shoppers "Can't Get Over" How Much This Famed Exfoliating Treatment Improves Their Skin, and It's 30% Off
Glycolic Body Pads
Shoppers in Their Late 50s Credit These 60%-Off Exfoliating Pads With "Diminishing" Wrinkles
Murad Serum
Shoppers Say This On-Sale Retinol Reduces Wrinkles So Well, People Asked If They Got Botox
Avene Retinal
The French Cream a 72-Year-Old Shopper Says “Smooths” Skin and Reduces Fine Lines Is 30% Off
Kosas Brow Pop
This Top-Rated Brow Pencil Is My Go-To After Accidentally Shaving Off My Eyebrow, and It's on Sale for $18
Kora Organics Face Oil deal
This Glow-Inducing Face Oil Is Miranda Kerr’s “Holy Grail” Product — and It’s 25% Off for Cyber Monday